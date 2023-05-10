Franklin County maintained its hold on first place in the Blue Ridge District Friday with a 4-0 shut-out baseball victory over league rival William Byrd at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Terriers and their sixth in district play.

Franklin County seeks its second straight regular-season Blue Ridge District championship.

After an 0-4 start, which included three consecutive setbacks at Naff Field, the Eagles (7-8-1, 6-1 Blue Ridge District) are 7-4-1 in their last 12 games.

Tuesday, Franklin County began a stretch of three games that will close regular-season play.

Friday, starting pitcher Preston Crowl took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and was two outs away from achieving the pitching gem before William Byrd registered its lone base hit.

Crowl was able to earn the complete-game triumph, his second win over the Terriers this season. In the earlier match-up in Vinton, he was the winning pitcher in relief in a 7-6 win that took eight innings to secure.

Franklin County led 1-0 after 3 1/2 innings after manufacturing its initial run in the bottom of the first.

The Eagles tallied two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the last of the fifth to finish its scoring.

Franklin County finished the game with seven hits and played error-free defense.

William Byrd struggled defensively, committing three errors.

The two-game winning streak by the eagles is their third this season.

By winning the regular-season title, Franklin County would earn the No. 1 seed for the district’s postseason tournament for the second year in a row and would once again host the event.

Franklin County is 3-4 at home, 3-2-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral site games this season.

The Eagles were scheduled to play Lord Botetourt Tuesday, host Staunton River Thursday and visit Northside Friday.

The Cavaliers, the Blue Ridge District’s reigning champion, had six wins in league play entering Tuesday’s game.

Games in the district’s postseason tournament are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday—May 15, 17 and 19.