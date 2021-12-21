Eagles seek 17th Big Orange crown, first since 2013

VINTON - Franklin County makes eighth attempt to claim a 17th Big Orange Classic championship when the area's premier wrestling tournament returns today after a year's absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-round action begins at 10 a.m. at William Byrd High School.

Thursday's final day of competition is set for a 10 a.m. start too.

Since the Eagles captured title No. 16 in 2013, six teams have won the championship.

Christiansburg (2015, 2016) leads the sextet with two titles, while Cave Spring, Patrick Henry, Poquoson, tournament host William Byrd and Rural Retreat each has one title to its credit.

Many of the teams in the field are coming off performances in Hidden Valley's Titan Toughman. The Eagles have been on the mat once since finishing fourth in that two-day tournament; they bested Flpyd County in a non-district home dual match last week.

FCHS has been scheduled to wrestle in a tournament at Tallwood in Virginia Beach this past weekend, but the event was canceled.

The Big Orange made its debut in 1976 and this year marks its 45th year.

Besides FCHS (16 titles), Christiansburg (seven titles), Cave Spring (two titles), Patrick Henry (one title), Poquoson (one title), Rural Retreat (one title) and William Byrd (four titles), William Fleming (six titles), Grundy (three titles), Salem (one title), Northside (one title) and Brookville (one title) are past champions

Past head coaches Kris Kahila and Emanuel Brown guided the Eagles to their 16 championships.

Current head coach David Ferguson is the fifth head coach to steer the Eagles in this tournament from the lead chair on the mat. He and assistant coaches Stacy and Steven Menefee are FCHS wrestling alumni.

FCHS was in first place after the opening day of the Titan Toughman, and 152-pounder Robbie Knott reached the finals and earned runner-up accolades.

The Eagles totaled 108.5 of their 145 points on the first day of the tournament.

Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt edged Glenvar by nine points, 204-195, for the championship. Salem (160.5) was third, followed by FCHS and Patrick Henry (133).

A field of 20 teams competed in the Titan Toughman.

Knott lost by major decision (12-4) to Ethan Flowers of Glenvar, one of five Highlanders wrestlers to win an individual crown.

Glenvar trailed Lord Botetourt by 24 points, 194-170, heading into the finals, but the Highlanders' showing in the championship round enabled them to cut into the deficit.

Also for the Eagles, Lee Whitlow (106 pounds) and Devin Dillon (120 pounds) each placed third and Alex Baumberger (160 pounds) came in fourth.