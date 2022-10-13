Eagles seek 2-0 mark in Blue Ridge District

VINTON - Franklin County goes in search of its fifth win Friday, its second this season in the Blue Ridge District, when the Eagles visit William Byrd.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Bob Patterson Stadium.

By winning, the Eagles (4-2, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) would match is victory total (5) from last year.

Franklin County is a week removed from a 26-21 league victory over Staunton River in a contest where the Eagles rallied from a nine-point deficit after three quarters by scoring two touchdowns in the final frame.

Receiver Coleman Grindstaff caught a scoring pass from quarterback Eli Foutz to ignite the Eagles rally and running back Jahylen Lee rushed for the game winner from 31yards.

Lee surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and moved into second place on the Eagles’ career rushing list with the victory.

Franklin County brings a three-game winning streak into the contest.

William Byrd (2-4, 0-1 Blue Ridge District) is a week removed from a 28-21district loss to multi-time reigning Blue Ridge chmpion Lord Botetourt.

The count was even at 14 after three quarters.

Then, the Cavaliers answered with two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Jakari Nicely.

Nicely rushed for 146 yards and three scores on 31 carries and he completed 10 of 15 passes for 150 yards and one score as the Cavaliers improved their to 5-1 with their fifth straight win.

Lord Botetourt receiver Andrew Gilbert caught four passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.

DeShannon Reed of William Byrd returned a kickoff 95 yards for the Terriers’ final score.

Also, Reed ran for a touchdown.

Franklin County begins a regular-season ending stretch in which the Eagles play three of their final four games on the road, including their last two, all against Blue Ridge District opposition.