Eagles seek to avoid 0-3 start

RIDGEWAY—When Franklin County bested Magna Vista in a 2019 non-district contest, it marked the first time the Eagles had won on the Warriors’ home turf.
The Eagles (0-2) return to the Henry County ball yard tonight seeking their first victory of the fall 2021 campaign.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Following a 60-14 beatdown administered by Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) in its season opener, Magna Vista (2-1) has won two straight games having conquered Dan River (48-12) and Gretna (43-6) in non-league play.
Last Friday in Lynchburg, LCA was driving for 60 in the final frame against FCHS in what turned out to be a 30-point waxing, 56-26.
The result of that game ranks in a tie for eighth in points by both teams (82); it shares a spot with FCHS’s 54-28 win over Bassett in 2016.
The Eagles’ memorable 52-51 triumph over Magna Vista in September 2002 (103 points scored) at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field ranks first.
The Eagles bring a five-game losing streak into tonight’s contest—they were defeated by Lord Botetourt, William Fleming and Thomas Dale to end a seven-game spring 2021 season and have lost to Bassett and LCA to date this season.
A game against reigning Class 4 state champion had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues.
The series, which dates to its first game in 1996 at Dillon Stadium when Don Batreman (Magna Vista) and Horace Green (FCHS) were the opposing coaches, is even at 11, but Magna Vista has scored 187 more points, 681-494.
There is a predecessor series, one between FCHS and Drewry Mason with games contested from 1955 through 1968.
The Eagles have an 11-2-1 edge and a 224-102 scoring advantage in perpetuity.
FCHS had a three-game winning streak from 1998-2000 and a four-game winning streak from 2002-2005 in the current series.
Magna Vista won six straight match-ups from 2013-2018. The Warriors won back-to-back state championships during that time frame.
FCHS’s other wins were recorded in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019.
Magna Vista also won in 1996 and 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2011.
Following tonight’s game, the Eagles have non-district contests against Hidden Valley and Salem and a ful complement of Blue Ridge District outings remaining.
FCHS will try to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2018 when the Eagles lost to Liberty-Bedford (34-14), Salem (17-3) and E.C. Glass (41-20).
The Eagles responded with seven wins in their last nine games and reached the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B playoffs.
The two losses during that stretch were to Magna Vista (16-6) on homecoming and to Colonial Forge (42-7) in postseason play.
In other Blue Ridge District games tonight, Northside entertains Salem, Lord Botetourt vists Appomattox County and Staunton River travels to Tunstall.
On Saturday, William Fleming renews its cross-town Roanoke rivalry with Patrick Henry when the Colonels visit Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field.
William Byrd’s visit to Bassett tonight has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.
The Terriers have had each of their last two games postponed.
Blue Ridge District teams are 3-12 through 15 games played this fall to date.