Eagles seek to avoid 0-3 start

The series, which dates to its first game in 1996 at Dillon Stadium when Don Batreman (Magna Vista) and Horace Green (FCHS) were the opposing coaches, is even at 11, but Magna Vista has scored 187 more points, 681-494.

There is a predecessor series, one between FCHS and Drewry Mason with games contested from 1955 through 1968.

The Eagles have an 11-2-1 edge and a 224-102 scoring advantage in perpetuity.

FCHS had a three-game winning streak from 1998-2000 and a four-game winning streak from 2002-2005 in the current series.

Magna Vista won six straight match-ups from 2013-2018. The Warriors won back-to-back state championships during that time frame.

FCHS’s other wins were recorded in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019.

Magna Vista also won in 1996 and 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

Following tonight’s game, the Eagles have non-district contests against Hidden Valley and Salem and a ful complement of Blue Ridge District outings remaining.

FCHS will try to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2018 when the Eagles lost to Liberty-Bedford (34-14), Salem (17-3) and E.C. Glass (41-20).