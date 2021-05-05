 Skip to main content
Eagles shut out Fleming in opener
Kailee Foutz (No. 19) controls the ball near midfield for Franklin County during the first half of Monday night’s 10-0 season-opening victory over William Fleming at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Franklin County netted four goals in the first half and six after intermission Monday for a 10-0 girls varsity soccer triumph over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming in the Eagles’ 2021 season opener at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Also, the victory is the first for new FCHS head coach Maryann Hodges, who made her debut in the match. Brianna Moore and Sadya Campbell each tallied two goals to pace the Eagles (1-0). Also scoring were Alex Held, Madeline Sellers and Sophia LaBrake. The Eagles were scheduled to play at William Byrd Tuesday and host the Terriers on Friday.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County netted four goals in the first half and six after intermission Monday for a 10-0 girls varsity soccer triumph over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming in the Eagles’ 2021 season opener at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Also, the victory is the first for new FCHS head coach Maryann Hodges, who made her debut in the match.

Brianna Moore and Sadya Campbell each tallied two goals to pace the Eagles (1-0).

Also scoring were Alex Held, Madeline Sellers and Sophia LaBrake.

The Eagles were scheduled to play at William Byrd Tuesday and host the Terriers on Friday.

