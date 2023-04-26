Franklin County kept its Blue Ridge District record unblemished Friday with a 5-0 shut-out victory over reigning league champion Lord Botetourt at W.W, Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (5-6-1, 4-0 in the Blue Ridge District) scored two runs in the bottom of the second and one each in the last of the third, the last of the fourth and the last of the sixth.

Franklin County doubled Lord Botetourt’s hit total, 10-5, and each team committed one error.

Franklin County’s victory is its second in a row.

Jayvees fall 12-6Lord Botetourt tallied nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings Friday for a 12-6 Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball win over Franklin County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Cavaliers turned a 4-3 deficit in a 6-4 lead by scoring three runs in the fifth.

The Eagles (3-6, 1-2 Blue Ridge District) squared the count courtesy of a two-run fifth.

Lord Botetourt broke the deadlock by manufacturing six runs in the sixth,

The Cavaliers outhit the Eagles, 12-8.

Franklin County committed four errors, while Lord Botetourt was charged with one defensive miscue.