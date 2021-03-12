Eagles soar past three-time state champs

DALEVILLE—Franklin County bested three-time reigning Class 3 state champion Lord Botetourt, 3-1, Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District volleyball match, the Eagles’ first road match of their spring 2021 campaign.
FCHS remains undefeated with the victory.
Lord Botetourt, which captured its state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, has lost each of its last two matches.
Earlier this season, league foe William Byrd rallied from a two-set deficit to edge the Cavaliers (1-2), 3-2, and ended their 56-match winning streak.
Courtney Bryant paced the Eagles with 22 kills, 12 digs, one block and one ace.
Also, Callie Altice netted 13 kills and four blocks, Emma Catoe collected six kills and Emma Chaudet totaled 14 digs.
At one point during Lord Botetourt’s recent run of dominance, the Cavaliers won 94 of 95 matches with the lone loss coming to Virginia Beach area heavyweight Frank Cox, which ended FCHS’s 2018 season in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
Cox defeated Lord Botetourt in September 2017.
Wednesday, FCHS (4-0) swept Staunton River, 3-0, at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-11, 25-9.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Golden Eagles, both by shutout.
FCHS had a league match scheduled for Thursday against William Fleming, but the contest was canceled because the Colonels are not fielding a volleyball team during the spring season.
FCHS’s next match is Tuesday against district rival William Byrd. Match time in Vinton is 7 p.m.
The Eagles’ next home match is Tuesday, March 23 against Northside.
Cavaliers blank FCHS jayveesDALEVILLE—Lord Botetourt swept Franklin County, 2-0, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity volleyball match Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-14.
For the Eagles, Aniston Wray collected one kill, two digs and passed out 10 assists.
Also, Charlie Adkins totaled one kill, seven digs and severed two aces and Becca Merrick recorded three kills and seven digs.
On Monday, the Eagles swept a doubleheader from William Byrd, winning both matches by 2-0 counts, at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-12 in the first match and 25-22, 25-12 in the second contest.
In the two matches, Wray had three kills, three digs, four aces and 23 assists.
Also, Adkins recorded nine digs, seven kills and three aces; Greer registered 13 digs, six kills and three aces; Merrick tallied one kill, four aces and four digs; and Abby Stone netted four digs, one kill and one ace.
On Wednesday, the Eagles (4-2), playing their fourth match in three days, shut out Staunton River, 2-0.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-16.
The Eagles’ triumph is their second this season over the Golden Eagles, both by shutout.
FCHS had a league match scheduled for Thursday against William Fleming, but the contest was canceled because the Colonels are not fielding a junior varsity volleyball team during the spring season.
FCHS’s next match is Tuesday against district rival William Byrd. Match time in Vinton is 5:30 p.m.
The Eagles are attempting to defeat the Terriers for the third time this season.
The Eagles’ next home match is Tuesday, March 23 against Northside.
Eagles host Staunton River tonightFranklin County’s varsity football team, fresh off a 15-point road win over William Byrd in a game where the Eagles dominated second-half play, returns to action against Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River.
Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.
The Eagles (2-0) seek their first 3-0 start since 2011.
After tonight’s contest, FCHS is off until Tuesday, March 23 when the Eagles play Blue Ridge District rival Northside at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickman Field.
BFMS football improves to 3-0SALEM—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team kept its record unblemished Wednesday with an 18-14 triumph over Andrew Lewis Middle School at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.
The Eagles (3-0) bested the Wolverines for the second time this season.
BFMS travels to Altavista for its next game, Wednesday, March 24.
Eagles finish third in Blue Ridge golfROANOKE—Three-time reigning league champion Lord Botetourt captured top team laurels in Wednesday’s second Blue Ridge District golf match of the 2021 spring season at Blue Hills Golf Club.
The five-team contest was a nine-hole match.
The Cavaliers bested Northside by 17 strokes, 147-164.
Franklin County, the league’s runner-up in its inaugural district campaign, posted a 166, followed by William Byrd (175) and Staunton River (204).
Cutter Harvey led the Eagles with a 36 and Sam Fansler carded a 39.
Also turning in counting scores were Brayden Walmsley (43) and Chase Bower (48).
Scores shot by Harman English (52) and Parker Olsson (58) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.
Harvey tied for runner-up honors with Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt. Both were 1-over-par.
Reigning individual league champion Samir Davidov of Lord Botetourt shot a 1-under-par 34 to capture medalist laurels.
Davidov has won both Blue Ridge District matches this season.
Jayvee golfers win season openerROANOKE—Paced by the play of Ethan Hahn and Carson Moore, Franklin County’s junior varsity golf team claimed a 30-stroke victory over Patrick Henry Wednesday at Roanoke County Club.
The Eagles bested the Patriots in a nine-hole match, 171-201.
Hahn and Moore each fired a 41 to lead FCHS.
Also posting counting scores were Lawson Pasley (42) and Wes Hill (47).
Turning in non-counting scores were Alex Shorter (48), Kaleb Young (50) and Jackson Spencer (54).
FCHS’s next match is Wednesday (March 17) against Patrick County at Willow Creek Country Club.