Eagles soar past three-time state champs

Also, Adkins recorded nine digs, seven kills and three aces; Greer registered 13 digs, six kills and three aces; Merrick tallied one kill, four aces and four digs; and Abby Stone netted four digs, one kill and one ace.

On Wednesday, the Eagles (4-2), playing their fourth match in three days, shut out Staunton River, 2-0.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-16.

The Eagles’ triumph is their second this season over the Golden Eagles, both by shutout.

FCHS had a league match scheduled for Thursday against William Fleming, but the contest was canceled because the Colonels are not fielding a junior varsity volleyball team during the spring season.

FCHS’s next match is Tuesday against district rival William Byrd. Match time in Vinton is 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles are attempting to defeat the Terriers for the third time this season.

The Eagles’ next home match is Tuesday, March 23 against Northside.

