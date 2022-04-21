EAGLES SOFTBALL

FRANKLIN COUNTY VARSITY AND JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL 2022
For the fourth year in a row, Windy Gap Elementary School has captured the team championship of th Eagle Elementary Invitational, staged and c…
ROANOKE—Franklin County scored all of its runs in three innings of play Thursday in a 10-0 non-district varsity baseball shutout of Hidden Valley.
Post meet celebrations from Tuesday's 20th annual Eagle Elementary Invitational track and field meet staged at Franklin County High School's B…
FERRUM – T.J. Agee, Ferrum College’s head cheerleading coach for 23 years, has resigned from the position, college athletic officials said in …
Peyton Horsley’s three-run home run highlighted a six-run, fourth-frame rally by Cave Spring Wednesday as the Knights bested Franklin County, …
Franklin County’s varsity baseball team is playing four games in Myrtle Beach, S,C. in the Mingo Bay Classic this week. The Eagles (6-3) defea…
FERRUM - The recent resignation of Ferrum College offensive coordinator Luke Summers has led to several changes in coaching responsibilities a…
WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader, winning 8-2 and 3-0 at …
LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College dropped both games of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader to the University of Lynchbu…
Emory & Henry College joins the NCAA Division II ranks July 1 and begins scholarship play in all sports this fall.