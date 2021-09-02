Eagles, Spartans game is postponed because of COVID issues

SALEM—Franklin County’s non-district varsity football game against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

No make-up date has been announced for the game scheduled to be contested at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Thursday’s junior varsity contest between the Eagles and the Spartans at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field was called off and a scheduled trip to the Bengal Clash Thursday for the FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School cross country teams at the Smith River Sports Complex was canceled.

Also a home middle school volleyball match and a varsity golf dual match at Copper Cove Golf Club were not contested Thursday.

COVID-19 issues at Franklin County High School in particular and within the local school system are the cause for the schedule changes.

The Franklin News-Post was informed of the schedule changes in an email from the high school’s athletic department at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. But it was first learned that schedule adjustments could be forthcoming on Wednesday.

FCHS (0-1) was coming off a 42-25 season-opening loss to Class 3 Bassett in its home stadium last Friday night.