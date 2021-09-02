Eagles, Spartans have well-defined history

A shortened spring football season—the result of a COVID-19 wipe out the previous fall—left Franklin County with only seven football games: six regular-season encounters and one playoff contest.

Rival Salem was not one of those foes.

The Spartans are back on the Eagles’ slate this fall.

They’re the reigning Class 4 state champions and, like the Eagles, they’re a week removed from a season-opening loss in their home stadium.

The Eagles played the Spartans for the first time at Salem Stadium in 1986—the Spartans’ new digs opened the previous year (1985).

Back then, FCHS and Salem were Group AAA rivals in the old Roanoke Valley District and that relationship would remain intact through 1987.

The next year, the Spartans dropped to the Group AA ranks and all future games against the Eagles would be non-district ones.

Salem (0-1) leads a 22-game series, 18-4, and has more than doubled FCHS’s points total in the set, 540 points to 209.