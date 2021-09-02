Eagles, Spartans have well-defined history

A shortened spring football season—the result of a COVID-19 wipe out the previous fall—left Franklin County with only seven football games: six regular-season encounters and one playoff contest.
Rival Salem was not one of those foes.
The Spartans are back on the Eagles’ slate this fall.
They’re the reigning Class 4 state champions and, like the Eagles, they’re a week removed from a season-opening loss in their home stadium.
The Eagles played the Spartans for the first time at Salem Stadium in 1986—the Spartans’ new digs opened the previous year (1985).
Back then, FCHS and Salem were Group AAA rivals in the old Roanoke Valley District and that relationship would remain intact through 1987.
The next year, the Spartans dropped to the Group AA ranks and all future games against the Eagles would be non-district ones.
Salem (0-1) leads a 22-game series, 18-4, and has more than doubled FCHS’s points total in the set, 540 points to 209.
If one includes the seven match-ups between FCHS and Andrew Lewis in the series, the count is 22-6-1, albeit the Eagles did claim their first Group AAA win in program history at the expense of the Wolverines in their first outing of the 1970 season.
All four of FCHS’s wins have been achieved at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The last of those wins came in 2011 when current Eagles sideline boss J.R. Edwards was a Spartans assistant coach and current Dallas Cowboys defender Tarell Basham was an FCHS senior.
Basham blocked a late-game field goal attempt by the Spartans to preserve a 14-13 triumph.
FCHS (0-1) has never won at Salem Stadium—the Eagles were defeated in their first visit and were blanked in their second (42-0) in 1990.
Also, FCHS lost in 1991, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
The 2012 match-up was decided in overtime and the difference in the 2019 contest was six points, 27-21. The Eagles were shut out in 2014 and 2017.
On the Dillon Stadium side of the ledger, FCHS won in 1981 and 2011, and the Eagles claimed road wins in 1978 and 1980.
Only two coaches have steered the Eagles to wins: Red Stickney (1978, 1980 and 1981) and Chris Jones (2011).
Current Salem head coach Don Holter, a former FCHS assistant, is in his third year in charge of the Spartans.
Salem lost its season opener, 35-21, to West Virginia power Martinsburg.
Martinsburg broke a stalemate at 7 by tallying 21 unanswered points—one TD each in the second, third and fourth frames. Salem stopped its scoring drought in the final quarter, then each team tallied one more TD before the finish.
FCHS lost its season opener, 42-25, to Class 3 Bassett. It was the Bengals’ first win in the series since 2015.
The Eagles led 13-7 before the Bengals responded with a 21-point surge to take control.
FCHS cut the deficit to points, 28-19, then the Bengals answered with a run of 14 unanswered points to settle the issue.