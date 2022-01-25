Eagles split a pair of double duals

Claire McElvain placed first in the girls 100 freestyle in a personal-best time Friday for Franklin County in a tri-swimming meet at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center.

Also, McElvain finished second in the girls 200 freestyle in a personal-best time.

For the Eagles boys team, Landon Akers finished first in the 100 breaststroke in program-best time of 1:06.04.

Also, Akers came in second in the 100 butterfly in a personal-best time.

Mallorie Teer finished second in the girls 100 butterfly and Kailee Foutz came in third in the girls 50 freestyle.

Personal-best times were established by these swimmers: Paulo Carey (boys 200 freestyle), Taylor Kitts (girls 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle), Lexa Jetmar (girls 200 individual medley), Liam May (boys 50 freestyle, boys 100 backstroke), Isaac Anderson (boys 50 freestyle, boys 100 freestyle), A.J. Cobbs (boys 50 freestyle), Sean Craft (boys 50 freestyle), Madison McDonald (girls 50 freestyle), Quinn May (boys 100 freestyle), Olivia Dow (girls 100 freestyle) and Bode Hart (boys 100 backstroke).​

On the boys side, William Byrd defeated FCHS, 123-47, and Lord Botetourt, 121-39 and the Eagles bested the Cavaliers, 88-59.

On the girls side, Lord Botetourt downed William Byrd, 106-53, and FCHS, 99-63 and the Eagles topped the Terriers, 78-68.