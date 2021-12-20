Eagles split weekend games against Richmond foes

CHESTERFIELD - Franklin County's girls varsity basketball team split back-to-back games against Class 6 Region A rivals Manchester and Thomas Dale Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles (2-3) lost to Manchester, 44-28, and defeated Thomas Dale, 41-37.

In the loss to Manchester, FCHS trailed 17-3 after the opening quarter and were outscored 13-4 in the second stanza.

Trailing 30-7 at intermission, the Eagles won the third period, 16-12 to cut the deficit to 19 points, 42-23 and FCHS won the final frame 5-2.

"We had a slow start, but the one thing I love about this team is they play hard,'' FCHS head coach LeBryan Patterson said. "We competed and won the second half.''

Seven players scored for Manchester, two of whom finished in double figures - one with 12 points and one with 10.

Manchester converted 14 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 11 of 15 (73.3%) from the free-throw line.

Kenzie Board led FCHS with 12 points.

Also scoring were Taylor Lester with four points, Maddie Caron, Kameron Copeland and Chelsey Harris each with three, Akashia Brown with two and L'Oreal Board with one.

The Eagles made 10 field goals and were 8 of 18 (44.4%) from the free-throw line.

"I reiterated to our ladies that we must be a four-quarter team,'' Patterson said.

"I'm proud of how our program's culture has changed because we don't back down from competition.''

In the victory over Thomas Dale, FCHS's play in the second stanza was the difference - the Eagles won the quarter 13-6 to craft a 20-16 halftime edge.

Each team netted 21 points in the second half: the Eagles won the third period, 11-10, while Thomas Dale took the final frame, 11-10.

Thomas Dale led 10-7 after the first quarter.

"It was a big win for our program. ...We defended, we rebounded, we got out into transition and ran our sets,'' Patterson said.

"The process has begun for this group and they are buying in each day.''

Tamyah Webb netted a game-best 27 points for Thomas Dale.

Four other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Thomas Dale made 16 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 3 of 5 (60%) from the free-throw line.

Kenzie Board led the Eagles with 12 points.

Also scoring were L'Oreal Board and Caron each with eight points, Kameron Copeland with six, Lester with four and Harris with three.

FCHS converted 16 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 4 of 12 (33.3%) from the free-throw line.

Kameron Copeland swished two 3-pointers and Kenzie Board hit one.

TIP INS: FCHS's Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River scheduled for Thursday was postponed. It has been reset for Monday, Jan. 3 in Moneta.