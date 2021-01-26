Eagles squads are going virtual

Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity swimming team are not only embracing technology, they’re diving into it.
In what is likely the first—and, maybe, not the last—the Eagles are taking part in a virtual meet against Alleghany County as a precaution against COVID-19. It marks the 2021 season opener for the Eagles.
In a virtual meet, the Eagles will swim against the stopwatch at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center, while Alleghany and Lord Botetourt, which has been added to the meet—will compete in their home pools.
The Eagles and the Cavaliers, who are Blue Ridge District rivals, had a dual meet set for Friday, but that meet was canceled.
“The times are sent to the host team, which then combines all the times and scores the meet,’’ Eagles head coach Hannah White said.
“Many teams across the country have been doing virtual meets since the summer as a way to keep their seasons going.
“The Franklin County YMCA Riptide has already done several successfully,’’ White said. “We have looked to them as a blueprint for how to conduct our practices with strategies in place.’’
White said Alleghany “requested that the meet be virtual to limit the needs for bus rides and unnecessary exposure.’’
According to FCHS’s schedule, tonight meet, which begins at 5 p.m., is the Eagles’ lone regular-season one.
The Class 6 Region A meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Princess Anne Recreation Center in Virginia Beach. Ocean Lakes is the host school.
NOTES: White has been coaching the Eagles’ squads for four years, but she is on maternity leave this season and assistant coach Thomas Thurman, “has been leading the team while I have been on leave,’’ White said.
Thurman has been White’s assistant for two years.
“He has done a fantastic job,’’ White said.