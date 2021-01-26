Eagles squads are going virtual

Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity swimming team are not only embracing technology, they’re diving into it.

In what is likely the first—and, maybe, not the last—the Eagles are taking part in a virtual meet against Alleghany County as a precaution against COVID-19. It marks the 2021 season opener for the Eagles.

In a virtual meet, the Eagles will swim against the stopwatch at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center, while Alleghany and Lord Botetourt, which has been added to the meet—will compete in their home pools.

The Eagles and the Cavaliers, who are Blue Ridge District rivals, had a dual meet set for Friday, but that meet was canceled.

“The times are sent to the host team, which then combines all the times and scores the meet,’’ Eagles head coach Hannah White said.

“Many teams across the country have been doing virtual meets since the summer as a way to keep their seasons going.

“The Franklin County YMCA Riptide has already done several successfully,’’ White said. “We have looked to them as a blueprint for how to conduct our practices with strategies in place.’’