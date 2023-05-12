Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team squared its Blue Ridge District record Tuesday with a 5-1 triumph over Lord Botetourt at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles (4-10, 4-4 Blue Ridge District), who netted three, unanswered goals after intermission, led from wire-to-wire.
Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez tallied the Eagles’ initial goal in the 13th minute, courtesy of an assist from Andrew Riddle.
Cooper Stanford pushed the spread to 2-0 when he found the back of the net off an assist from Cooper Myers in the 24th minute.
Franklin County led 2-1 at intermission.
In the 41st minute, Stanford netted an unassisted goal to make the count 3-1 and three minutes later, the difference was three goals after Garcia-Sanchez scored his second goal.
People are also reading…
Tyler Scott finished the scoring in the 47th minute as Stanford assisted on the goal.
Franklin County goalkeeper Wyatt Gherman totaled three saves.