Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team squared its Blue Ridge District record Tuesday with a 5-1 triumph over Lord Botetourt at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (4-10, 4-4 Blue Ridge District), who netted three, unanswered goals after intermission, led from wire-to-wire.

Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez tallied the Eagles’ initial goal in the 13th minute, courtesy of an assist from Andrew Riddle.

Cooper Stanford pushed the spread to 2-0 when he found the back of the net off an assist from Cooper Myers in the 24th minute.

Franklin County led 2-1 at intermission.

In the 41st minute, Stanford netted an unassisted goal to make the count 3-1 and three minutes later, the difference was three goals after Garcia-Sanchez scored his second goal.

Tyler Scott finished the scoring in the 47th minute as Stanford assisted on the goal.

Franklin County goalkeeper Wyatt Gherman totaled three saves.