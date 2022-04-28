Eagles stay perfect in Blue Ridge, down Northside, 13-5

ROANOKE - Reigning Blue Ridge District baseball champion Franklin County kept its 2022 league record clean Tuesday with a 13-8 triumph over Northside.

The Eagles' victory is their third in a row.

FCHS (9-3, 3-0 Blue Ridge District) returns to action Friday against league foe Staunton River. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

A junior varsity contest between the two teams opens a scheduled doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles and the Golden Eagles play Monday in Moneta at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, the Eagles host a varsity doubleheader against district rival William Fleming with games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Northside defeats Eagles, 9-1

Northside bested Franklin County, 9-1, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity softball contest Tuesday at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

The Eagles (6-8, 1-3 in the Blue Ridge District) travel to Moneta Friday for a league contest against Staunton River, which took a 12-0 record into its district encounter against Lord Botetourt Wednesday.

First pitch is 7 p.m.

Bruins top Eagles in lacrosse

Blacksburg defeated Franklin County, 11-4, in a varsity boys lacrosse match Wednesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

With the win, the Bruins avenge an earlier-season, 11-10 loss to the Eagles.

Luke Juergen netted two goals for the Eagles, while Evan Whitlow and Luke Burrows each tallied one.

Vikings edge Eagles in soccer

Northside edged Franklin County, 2-1, in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles, who saw a two-match winning streak end with the loss, are the reigning Blue Ridge District champions.

FCHS (2-6-1, 2-1-1 Blue Ridge District) takes on district rival Staunton River Friday.

Match time at Dillon Stadium is 7:30 p.m.

A junior varsity contest between the two teams is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Eagles jayvees shut out Northside, 1-0, Tuesday and are 3-2-2 overall, 3-0-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

Northside downs Franklin County by eight goals

ROANOKE - Northside downed Franklin County, 9-1, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match Tuesday.

The Eagles suffered their fourth straight loss.

During the skid, they've been outscored 16-2., and the Eagles have netted only five goals in nine matches.

FCHS (1-7-1, 0-4-0) travel to Moneta Friday for a Blue Ridge District contest against Staunton River.

Match time is 7 p.m.

Eagles jayvees defeat Northside, 3-2

ROANOKE - Franklin County’s girls junior varsity soccer team edged Northside, 3-2, Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead when Lauren Henry placed a shot to the lower right of the goal past the Vikings’ net at 18:58 of the first half.

Henry’s goal was unassisted.

With FCHS defending a Northside corner kick later in the half, an errant header sailed over the hands of Eagles goalkeeper Paige Witcher to square the count.

FCHS broke the stalemate with 4:05 remaining in the half when Ashley Barcenas-Olvera took a pass from Zoey Casteneda, split two Vikings defenders and found the back of the net with a shot.

Leading 2-1, the Eagles pushed the spread to two goals when Casteneda scored at 19:05 of the second half.

Northside converted a penalty kick in the closing 10 minutes to finish the scoring.

“This was a good win for us. It was great to have three different players score goals; it really showed that were spreading the ball around,’’ FCHS head coach David Campbell said.

“It was nice to see our offense come alive. We spent a good amount of time on the other end of the field, so that shows we possessed the ball well.

“We just came off a two-week break, and it was a little tough getting going, but once we did and settled in, (we) performed admirably. I am always proud (of our team) - but even more so (Tuesday),’’ Campbell said.

Witcher finished the match with seven saves.

“Defensively, we keep improving. Lyla Schlling and Zoe Plaster were solid in the back line and Ania Joseph, Kayla Lavallee and Chelsea Peasrons-Maldonado held off several (Northside) attacks,’’ Campbell said. “That unit gets tighter each game.’’

FCHS plays league rival Staunton River Friday in Moneta.

Match time is 5:30 p.m.