Eagles stay unbeaten in district play

Courtney Bryant netted 26 kills, two blocks and 10 digs Tuesday as Franklin County's varsity volleyball team won for the third time in Blue Ridge District play, 3-1 over William Byrd at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (3-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-3 overall) held the Terriers to single-digit scoring in winning the opening set, then they broke a 1-1 tie in sets by capturing set Nos. 3 and 4 to claim the victory.

Set scores were 23-9, 21-25, 25-21-27-25.

FCHS scored 12 of the first 14 points in its opening set victory, while William Byrd led from wire-to-wire in its lone set triumph.

Also for the Eagles. Abigail Hodges distributed 39 assists and Emma Chaudet collected 13 digs.

Mattie Andrews led William Byrd with 19 kills, while Kamryn Sigafoes finished the match with 11 kills and 14 digs and Carsyn Kotz distributed 29 assists.

The Eagles won the junior varsity contest 2-1 to stay unbeaten in league play. Overall, the Eagles are 4-3.

FCHS's varsity and junior varsity squads return to action Monday against non-district foe Magna Vista, followed by a return to league play Tuesday at Northside.