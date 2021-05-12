Eagles stay unbeaten with win over William Byrd

VINTON—Franklin County netted both of its goals after intermission Friday for a 2-0 Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer triumph over William Byrd at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium to remain undefeated.
Both of FCHS’s goals were assisted tallies.
Scoring for the Eagles (3-0, 3-0 Blue Ridge District) were Julian Nichols at 45:00 and Andrew Riddle at 78:00.
Gavin Beckner distributed the assist that set up Nichols’ goal, while Ethan Oliver passed out the assist that established Riddle’s goal.
FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen collected seven saves.
Boys JV shuts out TerriersVINTON—Three players produced all of Franklin County’s scoring Friday as the Eagles blanked William Byrd, 3-0, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity soccer match Friday at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium.
The Eagles (2-1, 2-1 in the Blue Ridge District) tallied all of their goals after halftime.
FCHS took a lead that it would not surrender when Will Henderson converted a penalty kick in the 41st minute.
Five minutes later, the Eagles enhanced their advantage to 2-0 when Jonathan Castenada found the back of the net.
In the 52nd minute, FCHS completed the scoring when Jonathan Martinez dissected the net.
Evan Furrow, the Eagles’ goalkeeper, recorded his second consecutive shutout; he collected three saves in the triumph.
Terriers top FCHS girls, 5-1William Byrd bested Franklin County, 5-1, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles’ setback is their second in a row, both to the Terriers.
William Byrd has outscored FCHS by eight goals, 9-1, in its two victories over the Eagles (1-2, 1-2 Blue Ridge District). Sophia LaBrake netted the Eagles’ lone goal.
CORRECTION: Sayda Rojas-Campbell, an FCHS sophomore, tallied four goals in the Eagles’ 10-0, season-opening Blue Ridge District triumph over William Fleming in a match played at Dillon Stadium on May 3.
In an earlier report on this match, Rojas-Campbell was credited with two goals. The Franklin News-Post regrets this error.
Jayvees play to a drawFranklin County and William Byrd played to a 0-0 draw Friday in a Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Earlier this season, the Eagles edged the Terriers, 1-0, in a match played in Vinton.
FCHS is 1-0-1 overall, 1-0-1 in the Blue Ridge District this season.
BFMS girls down N. CrossThree players accounted for its scoring last Thursday as Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s girls soccer team bested North Cross School, 5-1, in a non-district contest at home.
Zoey Castenda-Garcia tallied a hat trick—three goals scored—to pace the Eagles, while Muna Seagle and Laissa Rojas-Campbell each netted one goal.