Eagles stay unbeaten with win over William Byrd

VINTON—Franklin County netted both of its goals after intermission Friday for a 2-0 Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer triumph over William Byrd at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium to remain undefeated.

Both of FCHS’s goals were assisted tallies.

Scoring for the Eagles (3-0, 3-0 Blue Ridge District) were Julian Nichols at 45:00 and Andrew Riddle at 78:00.

Gavin Beckner distributed the assist that set up Nichols’ goal, while Ethan Oliver passed out the assist that established Riddle’s goal.

FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen collected seven saves.

Boys JV shuts out TerriersVINTON—Three players produced all of Franklin County’s scoring Friday as the Eagles blanked William Byrd, 3-0, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity soccer match Friday at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium.

The Eagles (2-1, 2-1 in the Blue Ridge District) tallied all of their goals after halftime.

FCHS took a lead that it would not surrender when Will Henderson converted a penalty kick in the 41st minute.

Five minutes later, the Eagles enhanced their advantage to 2-0 when Jonathan Castenada found the back of the net.