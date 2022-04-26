Eagles stop slide, defeat Glenvar, 13-10

Franklin County's varsity softball team split a pair of non-conference games Saturday and Monday on its home diamond.

The Eagles (6-7, 2-2 Blue Ridge District) were blanked by Halifax County Saturday, 22-0, before defeating Glenvar on Monday, 13-10.

FCHS ends a five-game losing streak with Monday's triumph.

During the skid, the Eagles were shut out twice (Blacksburg and Halifax) and held to one run twice (Staunton River and Cave Spring).

The Eagles travel to Moneta for a Blue Ridge District game against Staunton River Friday. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Jayvees drop first game

Franklin County's junior varsity softball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, then on Monday, the Eagles returned to their winning ways.

The Eagles (12-1, 3-0 Blue Ridge District) dropped a 7-2 non-district decision to Halifax County at home to end a season-opening, 11-game winning streak, a run that included a 6-5 win over the Comets on the road.

The Eagles blanked Glenvar for their 12th triumph - their third shut-out victory of the season.

The Eagles travel to Moneta Friday for a Blue Ridge District contest against Staunton River. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

Eagles finish 3-1 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Franklin County finished play in the Mingo Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with wins over two squads from Ohio.

The Eagles defeated Elyria, 11-2, Thursday and shut out Midview, 9-0.

FCHS (8-3, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge), the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, has won two games by shutout this season.

The Eagles host Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River Friday Game time is 6:30 p.m at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Pfeiffer sweeps Ferrum in softball

MISENHEIMER, N.C. - Pfeiffer (N.C.) University swept Ferrum College Monday in a non-conference softball doubleheader, winning 3-1 and 6-1.

The Panthers (21-15) were limited to two runs in the twinbill - in the first game, they scored in the top of the fourth inning and in the second game, they scored in their half of the fifth.

In game one, Pfeiffer (32-8), which competes in the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference, scored two runs in the first inning and one in the sixth.

The Falcons outhit the Panthers, 5-3, and won despite committing the game's lone error.

For Ferrum, Lyndsey Sears' ground out in the fourth enabled Caitlyn Wiles to score from third base.

In the second game, the Falcons manufactured two runs in the bottom of the second, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Pfeiffer outhit Ferrum, 9-6, and both teams played error-free defense.

In the first game, Ashlyn Kennedy (16-2) tossed a complete-game, three-hitter. She walked two and struck out three.

Sears (13-7) also threw a complete-game, but was charged with the loss. She permitted five hits, four walks and three earned runs, while striking out seven.

Sears and Pfeiffer's Gracie Griffin and Caiti Mickles each hit a double.

In the second game, the Falcons led 6-0 before the Panthers broke up Pfeiffer's shut-out bid, courtesy of a Laney Jo Patterson ground out that brought Erin Nelson home.

Nelson reached base on a single to left field. She advanced to second on a base hit to right field by Breanna Weaver (Franklin County), then Nelson moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Wiles.

For Pfeiffer, Griffin, who was 3 of 4 at the plate with two RBIs, smacked two doubles and Mickles hit one.

Winning pitcher Emma Bullin (6-0) allowed four hits and an earned run, while striking out three in five innings.

Nelson was charged with the loss. She surrendered six hits, a walk and two earned runs in three innings.

SML Triathlon is Saturday

HUDDLESTON - The annual Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon is Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

The event consist of a 750-meter swin, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5K run.

Last year, Tyler Woodward of Naperville, Ill. captured the men's overall championship in 1:03:10.8 and Maggie Feikes of Elmhurst, III claimed the women's overall title in 1:16.09.0.

Chug for the Jug is Saturday

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 30.

The race will be contested rain or shine.

The fundraising event starts and end in the parking lot behind Franklin County High School between the Roy M. Law Building and C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

All proceeds benefit the track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Registration is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.

Prizes are awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers, the male and female masters (ages 40 and older) winners and in each male and female age group.

Sponsors for the race are American National Bank & Trust, Carilion Clinic, Brooks Mill Winery and Haywood's Jewelers. Andrew Parkins of Salem and Caitlyn Roach of Franklin County are the race's reining men's and women's champions. Parkins' winning time was 18:14.12. Roach, who was 12 when she won last year's 5K, is the youngest overall race winner in the history of the event. Her winning time was 22:28.79. Information is available on the Chug for the Jug Facebook page or at runroanoke.com .