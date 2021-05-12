Eagles stymie Buffaloes' stampede

Franklin County and head coach Barry Shelton achieved noteworthy accomplishments Monday night in a non-district varsity baseball sweep of Floyd County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles were victorious by counts of 16-6 and 5-2 and Shelton earned career win Nos. 99 and 100 before a home audience.

FCHS (4-1, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) has won 4 of 5 games since returning to the diamond from a 2020 exodus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelton, who is in his 10th year as the Eagles’ skipper is the third FCHS coach to reach the 100-win plateau, joining former dugout bosses F.L. Slough (188-109) and the late Mason Ligon (168-125-1).

The trio has 40 years of service to the program, while eight other head coaches have 30 years of service.

Going into Tuesday’s Blue Ridge District contest against Staunton River, FCHS’s program has 740 wins since 1951, its inaugural year of play.

Shelton, whose career mark is 100-80, led the Eagles to consecutive 14-win seasons in 2018 and 2019.

“Players win games and we’ve had a lot of good players,’’ Shelton said. “Looking back, I’m grateful for all the guys who have gone through the program and left it better than they found it.