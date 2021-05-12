Eagles stymie Buffaloes' stampede

Franklin County and head coach Barry Shelton achieved noteworthy accomplishments Monday night in a non-district varsity baseball sweep of Floyd County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles were victorious by counts of 16-6 and 5-2 and Shelton earned career win Nos. 99 and 100 before a home audience.
FCHS (4-1, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) has won 4 of 5 games since returning to the diamond from a 2020 exodus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelton, who is in his 10th year as the Eagles’ skipper is the third FCHS coach to reach the 100-win plateau, joining former dugout bosses F.L. Slough (188-109) and the late Mason Ligon (168-125-1).
The trio has 40 years of service to the program, while eight other head coaches have 30 years of service.
Going into Tuesday’s Blue Ridge District contest against Staunton River, FCHS’s program has 740 wins since 1951, its inaugural year of play.
Shelton, whose career mark is 100-80, led the Eagles to consecutive 14-win seasons in 2018 and 2019.
“Players win games and we’ve had a lot of good players,’’ Shelton said. “Looking back, I’m grateful for all the guys who have gone through the program and left it better than they found it.
“It’s a privilege to be able to go to W.W. Naff Jr. Field and work with great kids who love playing baseball. I hope we can continue to grow the rich tradition of baseball in Franklin County and win a lot more games along the way.’’
Two, five-inning games were contested Monday.
In the first game, the Eagles tallied four runs in the first inning, five in the second and seven in the fourth.
The Buffaloes led 1-0 after half-an-inning and trailed by a run, 4-3, after generating two runs in the top of the second. Then, in the top of the fourth, they manufactured three runs.
FCHS outhit Floyd County, 13-5. The Eagles won despite committing three errors, while the Buffaloes were charged with two defensive miscues.
Preston Crowl paced the Eagles’ offense by going 3 of 3 with six RBIs.
Crowl smack a single, double and a triple. He was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
The Eagles’ seven-run third featured triples by Crowl and Luke Pasley and doubles by Michael Williams, Jared Wright and Corbin Bower.
The Buffaloes got a triple from Kaleb Thomas and a single from Wyatt Chaffin in the fourth frame.
Williams, Bennett, Wright and Jake Pendleton also collected multiple hits for FCHS.
Hayden Firebaugh tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win.He permitted three hits and three runs, while striking out three.
Eagles starter Isaiah Hughes yielded three runs and two hits, while striking out one in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Thomas, Floyd County’s starter, absorbed the loss. In one inning, he surrendered four runs and two hits.
Reliever Hunter Gallimore was tagged for 11 hits and 12 runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Chaffin led Floyd County’s offensive by going 2 of 3 at the plate.
In the second game, FCHS, serving as the visiting team, batted first and manufactured four runs in the top of the opening frame.
The Buffaloes cut the deficit in half by scoring both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Eagles finished the scoring in the top of the fifth.
FCHS recorded only two hits, but the Eagles benefited from a Floyd County error, the only defensive blunder committed in the game.
The Buffaloes collected three hits.
Hunter Clark earned the win for the Eagles. He worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs, while walking one and striking out two.
Left-hander Isaiah Ayers tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief and earned a save.
Avery Chaffin was charged with the loss. He surrendered two hits and four runs in 2/3 of an inning. He struck out one.
Williams, who drove two runs with a single in the first inning, and Riley Hill accounted for the Eagles’ hits.
Wyatt Chaffin was 2 of 2 for the Buffaloes.
CIRCLING THE BASES: FCHS suffered its first loss of the season Friday, 2-0 to Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd at Naff Field.
The Terriers are steered by former Ferrum College standout Neil Zimmerman.
The Terriers opened their 2021 season with the triumph.
William Byrd scored an unearned run in the top of the first and an insurance tally in the top of the seventh on an infield single.
Hill, who was making his first pitching start of the season, suffered the loss despite tossing a complete game. He permitted seven hits.