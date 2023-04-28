Northside defeated Franklin County 15-12 in a high-scoring Blue Ridge District varsity baseball contest Tuesday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The setback is the Eagles’ first in district play this season and ends a two-game winning streak

Franklin County is 5-7-1, 4-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

Northside blanks

Eagles jayveesROANOKE—Northside shut out Franklin County, 4-0, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball contest Tuesday.

Franklin County’s loss is its third in a row.

Franklin County is 3-7, 1-3 in the Blue Ridge District.

Eagles softball wins back-to-

back gamesFranklin County’s varsity softball edged Northside and routed William Fleming in back-to-back Blue Ridge District games Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Eagles were a run better than the Vikings, 2-1, and had no problem conquering the Colonels, 24-1.

Franklin County (9-3, 5-0 Blue Ridge District) has won seven straight games.

Eagles end

losing skidFranklin County’s girls varsity soccer team shut out Northside, 8-0, in a Blue Ridge District match.

The Eagles stopped a six-match losing streak with the win.

Franklin County is 2-9, 2-3 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County boys win two

in a rowFranklin County’s boys varsity soccer team bested Blue Ridge District rivals Lord Botetourt and Northside by 3-1 scores for its first two wins of the season.

The Eagles win over Lord Botetourt halted an eight-match losing streak.

Franklin County is 2-8, 2-2 in the Blue Ridge District.

Panthers win

back-to-back gamesFERRUM—Ferrum College baseball team topped Averett University and Mary Baldwin University in back-to-back games.

The Panthers (15-21, 8-12 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) downed the Cougars, 8-6, and edged Mary Baldwin, 6-5.

Ferrum has five, multi-game winning streaks to its credit this season.

The Panthers conclude regular-season play this weekend with back-to-back games against Shenandoah University Saturday and Sunday.

Randolph edges Ferrum in

men’s lacrosseFERRUM—Randolph College edged Ferrum College, 10-8, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Field.

Randolph is 2-13, 1-7 in the ODAC; Ferrum is 2-11, 0-8 in the ODAC.

Baseball Youth Night is tonight

at Naff FieldFranklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night tonight.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

Chug for the Jug

is SaturdayThe annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

Willow Creek stages Mixed Couples tournamentThe two-player teams of Tony Hutchins and Kristen Birkmeier, Ashley Keith and Cody Noakes and Elbert Foley and Betty Compton claimed first-place laurels in a Mixed Couples golf tournament staged at Willow Creek County Club Sunday.

Placing second were the teams of Mike and Johnny Kelley and John and Agie Stubbs.

Finishing third were the teams of Dave and Brenda Aveline and Emitt Thompson and Michelle McCall.

Taking fourth were the teams of David and Beverly Woody and Greg and Valeria Hodges.

Willow Creek’s next Mixed Couples tournament is set for Sunday, May 7.

Speedway winners

are citedCALLAWAY—Winners from Saturday’s LA Birthday Bash at Franklin County Speedway are Noah Hinchee (Stock4 Race 1), Wes Givens (Stock4 Race 2), Jacob Hollingsworth (Rookie), Robbie Young (Stock6), Keyshaun Claytor (Bootleggers), Daniel Hutson (Mini Stocks), Angie Campbell (Divas) and Preston Hart (Any Car).

Dixon is honored

by VaSIDFERRUM—Ferrum College junior Rayshawn Dixon has earned All-State accolades in wrestling for the 2022-2023 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Dixon, who hails from Fayetteville, N.C., is a second-team honoree. He finished the season with a 34-5 record and 10 pins.

Wrestlers in NCAA Divisions I, II and III and NAIA are eligible for selection.

Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, won individual weight class championships at the Mount Union (Ohio) Invitational, the Cougar Open hosted by Averett University, Citrus Invitational and Pete Willson Wheaton Invitational.

Dixon was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) Wrestler of the Week four times in the heavyweight class and a second-team All-ODAC choice.

Dixon finished third in his weight class in the Southeast Regional to earn his first berth in the NCAA Division III Nationals, which were staged in Roanoke with Ferrum serving as the host school. His third-place victory came in sudden-death.

In the Nationals, Dixon won his first bout by pin, then he lost two in a row, the last of which was by one point, and was eliminated.

Ferrum defeats Eastern Mennonite at homeFERRUM—Ferrum College built leads of 5-0, 10-0 and 13-0 in a Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse triumph over Eastern Mennonite University at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Willow Cooper netted six goals for the Panthers (7-9) and Erin Reynolds tallied four.

Also, Bianca Cellitto and Victoria Tyler each with one goal.

Eastern Mennonite (2-9) scored all of its goals in the fourth quarter.

Scoring for the Royals were Amber Bonds with two goals and Courtney Crawford with one.

Ferrum goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (3-4) totaled three saves in 51 minutes of action.

Cristal Narciso (2-9) played all 60 minutes in net for Eastern Mennonite and had eight saves.

Marlins sweep Panthers in ODAC softballVIRGINIA BEACH—Virginia Wesleyan University reached the 30-win mark for the season by sweeping Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader, 14-5 and 15-0.

Both games were stopped in the fifth inning because of the difference in scoring.

The Marlins (30-8, 14-4 in the ODAC) erased a 1-0 deficit in the first game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Emma Adams accounted for all of those runs by belting a grand-slam home run.

Virginia Wesleyan tallied a run in the second, five runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.

Ferrum (10-22, 2-14 ODAC) totaled its final three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Adams (6-3) earned the win in relief by allowing no hits and no earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. She walked two and struck out one.

Laci Campbell was 3 of 3 with a triple two runs and three RBIs for the Marlins.

Ferrum starting pitcher Wynema Thomas (1-3) was charged with the loss. In 2 2/3 innings, she surrrendered eight hits, 10 earned runs and thre walks, while striking out three.

In the second game, the Marlins scored three runs in the first, six in the second and five in the third to build a 14-0 advantage.

Starting pitcher Laren Bible tossed a complete-game, five-inning no hitter foir Virginia Wesleyan. She struck out four.

Ferrum starter Erin Nelson (1-10) peritted six hits, four runs and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Lee wins for Ferrum womenLYNCHBURG—Heaven Lee of Ferrum College’s women’s outdoor track and field team captured top honors in the shot put at the WildCat Twilight meet, hosted and staged by Randolph College.

Because of inclement weather and thunderstorms, the meet was held during the day instead of night.

Lee won the event with a throw of 9.90 meters.

Other Ferrum placewinners were the quartet of Airiana Beverley, Jordan Hairston, Trina Lewis and Tejah Yates (fifth in 54.15 seconds in the 4x100-meter relay) and Hairston, Genesis Pineiro, Lacey Flanagan and Lewis (fourth in 4:35.77 in the 4x40 meter relay).

Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Track and Field Championships Sunday and Monday.

Bridgewater College is the host school.

4x400 relay team wins for Panthers LYNCHBURG—The Ferrum College quartet of Michael Hamm, Deontae Lawson, Kaden Ryder and Kwajay Withcer won the 4x400 meter relay at the WildCat Twilight meet, hosted and staged by Randolph College.

Because of inclement weather and thunderstorms, the meet was held during the day instead of night.

The foursome won in a time of 3:22.60.

Other place winners for the Panthers were Lawson (first in 11.20 seconds in 100-metter dash.), Alberto Pineiro (fifth in 11.70 seconds in the 100-meter dash).

Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Track and Field Championships Sunday and Monday.

Bridgewater College is the host school.