Eagles suffer first loss of season, 3-2 to Terriers

VINTON—William Byrd edged Franklin County, 3-2, in a battle of Blue Ridge District volleyball unbeatens Tuesday night.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10.

Tuesday’s match was the first between the two teams since the 2019 semifinals of the Blue Ridge District tournament. That match, played at Northside, was won by the Terriers, 3-2.

William Byrd has won the last three matches between the two teams.

For FCHS (4-1), Courtney Bryant totaled 28 kills, 13 digs and one block, while Callie Altice netted 18 kills and eight digs.

Also, Lauren Stone served one ace, tallied three kills and nine digs and distributed 34 assists, while Emma Chaudet served three aces and registered 17 digs.

William Byrd (4-0) was guided by the play of Mattie Andrews (13 kills), Trinity Hylton (11 kills, 18 assists), Carsyn Kotz (24 assists, two aces) and Kasey McKee (nine kills, five aces).

FCHS returns to action Tuesday against league foe Northside. Match time at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Jayvees fall 2-0