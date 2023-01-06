Eagles suffer third straight loss

LYNCHBURG—E.C. Glass rallied from an 11-point deficit after the first quarter Tuesday for a 70-59 non-district boys varsity basketball victory over Franklin County.

The Eagles (7-4), who suffered their third straight loss, led 21-10 after the opening frame, but a 24-7 second-stanza surge by the Hilltoppers (7-1) changed the course of the contest and produced a 34-28 Glass’ lead at intermission.

Glass won the third period 18-10 to make the count 52-38.

Franklin County claimed the final quarter 21-18.

The Hilltoppers opened their season with six straight wins before falling to Spotswood by eight points.

Glass, which competes in the Seminole District, has wins over Blue Ridge District teams Lord Botetourt (53-44) and Franklin County.

Five players scored for the Hilltoppers, accounting for 25 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and a 13 of 22 (59.1%) showing from the free-throw line.

Three players combined for 59 points.

O’Maundre Harris tallied a game-best 30 points, while Jason Knox netted 19 points and Aidan Treacy totaled 10.

Also scoring were Jamarius Hamlette with six points and Dexter Harris with five points.

Knox swished three 3-point field goals, while Hamlette hit two and Dexter Harris and O’Maundre Harris made one.

Also, O’Maundre Harris corralled six rebounds, passed out five assists and claimed two steals and Knox grabbed three rebounds, distributed two assists and recorded four steals.

Franklin County converted 23 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 10 of 14 (71.4%) from the free-thow line.

Randy Clark led the Eagles with 17 points, but he was Franklin County’s lone double-figure scorer.

Also scoring were Eli Foutz with nine points, Kendal Mattox with eight points, Nasir Holland with seven points, Haven Mullins and Nyzaih McHeimer each with six points, Jeffrey Hairston with four points and Jordan Hering with two points.

Mattox hit two 3-point field goals and Foutz made one.

The Hilltoppers began a three-game, three-night homestand with the victory; games against Spotswood and Rustburg finish it.

On Saturday, Glass plays Northside in the annual Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County High School at noon.

Franklin County opened Blue Ridge District play Thursday in Moneta against Staunton River (2-9), which lost to Jefferson Forest by 28 points, 65-37, on Monday night.

TIP-INS: Glass won the junior varsity contest, 52-23.