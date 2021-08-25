 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles sweep Andrew Lewis in opener
0 comments
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Eagles sweep Andrew Lewis in opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles sweep Andrew Lewis in opener

Benjamin Franklin Middle School volleyball coach Amy McCrickard views the on-court action from Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Andrew Lewis Middle School from the Eagles’ bench.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team opened its season Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-18.

Kailey McCown scored 14 points, served three aces and collected two kills to pace the Eagles (1-0 district, 1-0 overall).

Also, Madysen McCrickard tallied 14 points, served nine aces, passed out 10 and recorded one kill.

Kamari Holland netted 11 points, served seven aces and registered one kill and Ciara Wright had one three kills.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES
Sports News

FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES

  • Updated

Here is a series of photos from Franklin County's scrimmage games against Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County played Friday night in a jambo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics