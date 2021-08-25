Eagles sweep Andrew Lewis in opener

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team opened its season Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-18.

Kailey McCown scored 14 points, served three aces and collected two kills to pace the Eagles (1-0 district, 1-0 overall).

Also, Madysen McCrickard tallied 14 points, served nine aces, passed out 10 and recorded one kill.

Kamari Holland netted 11 points, served seven aces and registered one kill and Ciara Wright had one three kills.