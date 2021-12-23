Eagles sweep duals in the pool

Franklin County’s boys and girls swimming teams defeated William Fleming and Alleghany in dual meets staged last week at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center.

The Eagles boys squad bested William Fleming, 120-5, and Alleghany, 113-17.

The Eagles girls team shut out William Fleming, 104-0, and topped Alleghany, 82-52.

Capturing first-place honors were Claire McElvain (200 freestyle), Grace Weaver (200 individual medley), Liam May (50 freestyle, personal-best time of 25.46 seconds) and Isaac Anderson (100 freestyle),’

Claiming second-place laurels were Taylor Kitts (200 freestyle), Bode Hart (50 freestyle, personal-best time). Gavin Pulley (100 freestyle, personal-best time) and McElvain (100 freestyle).

Establishing personal-best times were Paulo Carey (200 freestyle), Landon Akers (200 individual medley), Alec Dow (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Sean Craft (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Stephen Ching ( 50 freestyle), Madison McDonald (50 freestyle), Quinn May (100 freestyle) and Morgan McCrary (100 breaststroke).