Eagles swimming seasons start the new year

Mallorie Teer swims for Franklin County’s girls varsity swimming team during a meet staged last season at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center. The Eagles girls and boys squads kick off the 2021 sports season when they face Alleghany County and Northside in a tri-meet slated for the YMCA on Monday, Jan. 4. The Eagles squads entertain Carroll County and William Byrd on Friday, Jan. 22 and travel to Daleville to compete against Lord Botetourt in their regular-season finale, Friday, Jan. 29.