 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles swimming seasons start the new year
0 comments

Eagles swimming seasons start the new year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles swimming seasons start the new year
PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

Mallorie Teer swims for Franklin County’s girls varsity swimming team during a meet staged last season at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center. The Eagles girls and boys squads kick off the 2021 sports season when they face Alleghany County and Northside in a tri-meet slated for the YMCA on Monday, Jan. 4. The Eagles squads entertain Carroll County and William Byrd on Friday, Jan. 22 and travel to Daleville to compete against Lord Botetourt in their regular-season finale, Friday, Jan. 29.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics