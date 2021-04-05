Eagles take on Thomas Dale in Class 6 playoffs

Thomas Dale's featured player that year was Chris Tyree, who competed last fall as a true freshman for Notre Dame.

Only three of the Blue Ridge District's six teams qualified for postseason play.

In Class 5 Region D, William Fleming (4-2) is the No. 2 seed. The Colonials entertain No. 3 seed Harrisonburg (3-2). In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 seed Patrick Henry (5-1) faces No. 4 seed Mountain View (3-3).

These games are set for Friday. The PH game kicks off at 6 p.m.; the William Fleming contest starts at 7 p.m.

In Class 3 Region D, No. 1 seed Lord Botetourt takes on No. 4 seed Christiansburg (3-3) on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m.

Also, No. 2 seed Abingdon (5-0) squares off against No. 3 seed Carroll County (4-1). The date and time is to be determined.

Blue Ridge District clubs Northside, William Byrd and Staunton River failed to qualify for postseason play. FCHS was 4-0 against the Vikings, the Terriers and the Golden Eagles this season.

Besides Thomas Dale and Landstown, FCHS has been bested by Colonial Forge twice, Osbourn Park twice, Battlefield twice and Osbourn once.