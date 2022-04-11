Eagles tally winning run in sixth, edge Cavaliers, 5-4

DALEVILLE - Reigning Blue Ridge District champion Franklin County scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth Friday in a 5-4 league baseball victory over Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles won their third straight game and their second in Blue Ridge District play. Both of their league wins are by one run.

FCHS (4-1, 2-0) tied the count at 4 in the top of the fifth when Eil Davis drove a 2-2 pitch for a two-run single.

Right-hander Riley Hill worked six innings for the victory. He permitted three hits and four runs, while striking out four.

Right-hander Preston Crowl took the mound in relief in the bottom of the seventh and retired the side to earn a save, his first of the season.

Jack Vargo was charged with the loss for the Cavaliers. He surrendered seven hits and four runs in five innings.

Crowl and Lawson Pasley each belted a home run for the Eagles in the third inning.

FCHS finished the game with 10 hits with Crowl, Davis and Pasley each collecting two.

The Cavaliers manufactured their initial run in their half of the first inning on an Eagles defensive miscue.

Connor Fuhrman paced Lord Botetourt with two hits in three plate appearances.

The Cavaliers played error-free defense.

FCHS attempts to avenge its lone loss of the season Wednesday when the Eagles entertain long-time diamond rival Cave Spring.

First pitch is 5 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Thursday, the Eagles travel to Roanoke for a non-district game against Hidden Valley.

First pitch is 4:30 p.m.