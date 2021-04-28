Eagles, Terriers play to a tie

Benjamin Franklin Middle School rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to force an 11-11 tie in its Roanoke Valley Middle School softball contest against William Byrd Middle School, staged on its home diamond.

The game was stopped after five innings because it had surpassed the 1 1/2-hour time limit.

The Eagles (0-0-1) trailed 11-8 entering their half of the fifth.

The Terriers outhit the Eagles, 17-11, and each team committed three errors.

William Byrd led 6-0 after 1 1/2 innings, courtesy of a three-run first and a three-run second.

BFMS cut the deficit to two runs after scoring four runs in the last of the second.

But the Terriers responded with a three-run fourth to make the count 9-4.

A second, four-run rally by the Eagles, this one in the bottom of the fourth, enabled BFMS to pull within a run and set up the fifth-inning finish.

Aleah Davis and Madison Ingram drove in runs for the Eagles in the fourth.

Sarah Lang paced the Terriers’ offense by going 4 of 4 at the plate.