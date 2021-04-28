Eagles, Terriers play to a tie

Benjamin Franklin Middle School rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to force an 11-11 tie in its Roanoke Valley Middle School softball contest against William Byrd Middle School, staged on its home diamond.
The game was stopped after five innings because it had surpassed the 1 1/2-hour time limit.
The Eagles (0-0-1) trailed 11-8 entering their half of the fifth.
The Terriers outhit the Eagles, 17-11, and each team committed three errors.
William Byrd led 6-0 after 1 1/2 innings, courtesy of a three-run first and a three-run second.
BFMS cut the deficit to two runs after scoring four runs in the last of the second.
But the Terriers responded with a three-run fourth to make the count 9-4.
A second, four-run rally by the Eagles, this one in the bottom of the fourth, enabled BFMS to pull within a run and set up the fifth-inning finish.
Aleah Davis and Madison Ingram drove in runs for the Eagles in the fourth.
Sarah Lang paced the Terriers’ offense by going 4 of 4 at the plate.
Also with multiple hits were Addison Clark, Mallory Peroulas, Kaylee Makuch, Mary Wray and Kaleo Hayes.
Clark and Ryleigh Grubb each had a double for William Byrd.
Davis’s 4 of 4 performance at the plate propelled the Eagles, and Kennedy Cooper collected multiple hits.
Davis’ showing was highlighted by a pair of extra base hits: a double and a triple, and Ingram and Ciara Wright each smacked a triple.
The two teams combined to strand 17 bases runners: 10 by the Terriers, 7 by the Eagles.
Davis worked three innings in relief of Cooper inside the pitching circle. She permitted 10 hits and five runs, four of which were earned, while striking out two.
Cooper allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs, three of which were earned, while striking out two in two innings.
William Byrd employed Clark (3 1/3 innings) and Lang (1 2/3 innings) inside the pitching circle.
Clark yielded eight hits, one walk and seven runs, four of which were earned, while striking out one.
Lang surrendered three hits, three walks and four runs, all of which were earned, while striking out two.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Right-hander Aleah Davis came within a batter of crafting a perfect game Monday in a 21-0 shut-out victory over Glenvar Middle School.
The contest was stopped after 3 1/2 innings.
Davis struck out six and permitted no hits. She surrendered one walk.
The Eagles scored 10 runs in the first, five in the second and six in the third.
BFMS finished with 14 hits and benefited from 11 walks. Only two batters struck out.
Three players had multiple hits for the Eagles.
Davis smacked a triple and belted a home run and the Eagles had two more extra base hits: a double and a triple.
Davis finished the game with 6 RBIs and two other players drove in multiple runs, each with two.
In all, the Eagles registered 16 RBIs.
BFMS played error-free defense. while Glenvar committed two defensive miscues.