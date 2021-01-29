Eagles to host track meet Saturday

Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity indoor track and field teams will host a Polar Bear meet Saturday at Bruce M. Kent Track Field at 1 p.m.

The meet has been moved from William Fleming in Roanoke, the previously scheduled site.

The Eagles, led by head coach Chris Renick, earned a pair of second-place team finishes in a quad meet this past Saturday at William Fleming.

BFMS updates

its hoops slateBenjamin Franklin Middle School has added a series of games to the February portion of its 2021 boys and girls basketball scheduled.

On Monday (Feb. 1), BFMS entertains Patrick County in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday (Feb. 2), BFMS hosts Central Academy in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday (Feb. 3) BFMS’s girls team plays Altavista Middle School at home at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday (Feb. 4) BFMS travels to Stuart for a girls/boys doubleheader against Patrick County. Tip-off times at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:15 p.m. (boys).