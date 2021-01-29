Eagles to host track meet Saturday

Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity indoor track and field teams will host a Polar Bear meet Saturday at Bruce M. Kent Track Field at 1 p.m.
The meet has been moved from William Fleming in Roanoke, the previously scheduled site.
The Eagles, led by head coach Chris Renick, earned a pair of second-place team finishes in a quad meet this past Saturday at William Fleming.
BFMS updates
its hoops slateBenjamin Franklin Middle School has added a series of games to the February portion of its 2021 boys and girls basketball scheduled.
On Monday (Feb. 1), BFMS entertains Patrick County in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday (Feb. 2), BFMS hosts Central Academy in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday (Feb. 3) BFMS’s girls team plays Altavista Middle School at home at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday (Feb. 4) BFMS travels to Stuart for a girls/boys doubleheader against Patrick County. Tip-off times at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:15 p.m. (boys).
A game against AltaVista Middle School scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 28) was canceled because schools were not in session due to inclement weather.
Knights win
fourth in a rowChristian Heritage Academy’s boys varsity basketball team ran its current winning streak to four games Tuesday by doubling the difference on Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) foe Faith Christian Academy of Hurt.
The Knights (7-4) were victorious by 29 points, 58-29, at home.
After an 0-2 start, CHA has won seven of its last nine games.
The Knights’ triumph is their second this season over Faith Christian Academy (0-9). Earlier this month, the Knights claimed a 31-point, 49-18, triumph on the road.
CHA’s next game is set for Thursday, Feb. 4 at Roanoke Valley Christian. Tip off is 6:30 p.m.