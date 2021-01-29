Eagles track meet scheduled for Saturday is canceled

A Polar Bear track meet set for Saturday at Franklin County's Bruce M. Kent Track Field has been canceled.
"It was canceled due to weather conditions and the safety and health of the athletes,'' Eagles head coach Chris Renick said in an email.
The meet had been moved from William Fleming in Roanoke, the previously scheduled site.
The Eagles earned a pair of second-place team finishes in a quad meet this past Saturday (Jan. 23) at William Fleming.
BFMS updates its hoops slate
Benjamin Franklin Middle School has added a series of games to the February portion of its 2021 boys and girls basketball scheduled.
On Monday (Feb. 1), BFMS entertains Patrick County in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday (Feb. 2), BFMS hosts Central Academy in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday (Feb. 3) BFMS’s girls team plays Altavista Middle School at home at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday (Feb. 4) BFMS travels to Stuart for a girls/boys doubleheader against Patrick County. Tip-off times at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:15 p.m. (boys).
A game against AltaVista Middle School scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 28) was canceled because schools were not in session due to inclement weather.
Knights win fourth in a row
Christian Heritage Academy’s boys varsity basketball team ran its current winning streak to four games Tuesday by doubling the difference on Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) foe Faith Christian Academy of Hurt.
The Knights (7-4) were victorious by 29 points, 58-29, at home.
After an 0-2 start, CHA has won seven of its last nine games.
The Knights’ triumph is their second this season over Faith Christian Academy (0-9). Earlier this month, the Knights claimed a 31-point, 49-18, triumph on the road.
CHA’s next game is set for Thursday, Feb. 4 at Roanoke Valley Christian. Tip off is 6:30 p.m.