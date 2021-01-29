Eagles track meet scheduled for Saturday is canceled

A Polar Bear track meet set for Saturday at Franklin County's Bruce M. Kent Track Field has been canceled.

"It was canceled due to weather conditions and the safety and health of the athletes,'' Eagles head coach Chris Renick said in an email.

The meet had been moved from William Fleming in Roanoke, the previously scheduled site.

The Eagles earned a pair of second-place team finishes in a quad meet this past Saturday (Jan. 23) at William Fleming.

BFMS updates its hoops slate

Benjamin Franklin Middle School has added a series of games to the February portion of its 2021 boys and girls basketball scheduled.

On Monday (Feb. 1), BFMS entertains Patrick County in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday (Feb. 2), BFMS hosts Central Academy in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday (Feb. 3) BFMS’s girls team plays Altavista Middle School at home at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday (Feb. 4) BFMS travels to Stuart for a girls/boys doubleheader against Patrick County. Tip-off times at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:15 p.m. (boys).