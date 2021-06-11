Eagles travel to Cosby for regional opener

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s baseball team takes a nine-game winning streak into its Class 6 Region A quarterfinal-round contest today against a familiar foe.

The opponent: Cosby’s Titans.

Game time is 4 p.m.

The Eagles (11-1), who won nine of 10 games against Blue Ridge District opposition en route to claiming the championship in their first year in the league, have faced the Titans (11-1) in past regular-season campaigns and in postseason match-ups.

The last time the two teams squared off was in the Class 6 Region B semifinals in 2018 with a berth in the state tournament resting in the balance. Cosby was victorious, 2-1.

Cosby is the No. 2 seed from the West and FCHS is the No. 3 seed from the West.

Three regional tournament games were scheduled to be contested Thursday afternoon: No. 1 East seed Grassfield vs. No. 4 East seed Landstown; No. 2 East seed Ocean Lakes vs. No. 3 East seed Western Branch; and No. 1 West seed Thomas Dale vs. No. 5 East seed Floyd Kellam.

If the Eagles defeat the Titans, they would face the Thomas Dale-Floyd Kellam winner in the semifinals next week.