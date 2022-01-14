Eagles' undefeated run ends in 13th game

Patrick Henry took full advantage of a 20-3 second-stanza scoring blitz Thursday and ended Franklin County's pursuit of a perfect season by beating the Eagles, 68-45, in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (12-1) were within 11 points, 44-33, at the start of the third period, but the Patriots pulled away for the 23-point win by doubling the count in capturing the final frame, 24-12.

With the win, the Patriots avenge an earlier-season, one-point, 61-60 loss suffered on its home floor to the Eagles.

The Eagles led 15-14 after the opening quarter, but the Patriots' second-stanza surge produced a 16-point, 34-18 deficit at intermission.

The Eagles cut the deficit to 11 points by claiming the third period, 15-10.

PH made 28 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 16 (43.8%) from the free-throw line.

Leron Lipford netted a game-best 20 points to lead the Patriots and Peter McConnell tallied 16.

Also scoring were Dayshaun Cunningham with nine points, Jahron Yarborough with six, Carl Edwards with five and Isaiah Swain with two.

McConnell swished three 3-pointers, with Lipford and Edwards each hit one.

The Eagles converted 17 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 7 of 14 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Antonio Mack scored 17 points to pace the Eagles.

Also scoring were Javeraih Holland with nine points, Jeffrey Hairston with seven, Zachory Swanson with six and Kendal Mattox and Dayevon Shain each with three.

Mack netted three 3-pointers and Shain hit one.