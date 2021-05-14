Eagles use six-goal surge to stay unbeaten

“It wasn’t the prettiest soccer ever,” Eagles head coach Evan Saleeby said, “but it was a hard-fought win. As I told the boys after the game, we won not because we played super well or moved the ball like we wanted to, but because of our intensity and our effort.”

BFMS (3-1-1) has won three of its five matches this season and played one to a stalemate. Overtime is not contested in middle school soccer.

Read Mountain featured a high-pressure line that played high on the field; however, the Eagles found some openings.

“We were able to find space in behind them and use our pace to create opportunities,” Saleeby said.

The first opportunity came with two minutes left in the first half.

Mason Eades passed a through-ball between Read Mountain defenders, and Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez fielded the pass and popped it into the back of the net.

“That (pass) exposed their high back line, and Eduardo was able to use his speed and skill to create a good chance to and to finish it nicely,” Saleeby said.

Even with the goal and the lead, Slaeeby said a main issue was scoring.