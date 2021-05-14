Eagles use six-goal surge to stay unbeaten

MONETA—Led by five scorers and a four-goal, second-half outburst, Franklin County bested Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River 6-1 in boys varsity soccer match.
The Eagles (4-0) netted the match’s first four goals.
Five of the Eagles goals were produced by an assist.
FCHS got first-half goals from Oscar Garcia at 8:00 and Jordan Hering at 30:00 courtesy of an assist from Owen Beckner.
In the second half, the Eagles doubled the score after Jose Lozano and Julian Nichols scored one minute apart at 44:00 and 45:00.
Ethan Oliver and Garcia assisted on those goals.
FCHS finished its scoring with goals from Nicholas at 72:00 and Andrew Riddle at 74 minutes. Gavin Beckner and Lozano assisted on those tallies.
The Golden Eagles prevented the shutout at 49:00 when they scored off a set piece rebound.
FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen collected three saves.
The Eagles begin a four-match homestand today with a contest against Blue Ridge District rival Northside.
Match time is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles defeated the Vikings earlier this season.
Tuesday, FCHS plays Lord Botetourt at Dillon Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
Jayvees win third in a rowMONETA—Franklin County ran its winning streak to three matches Tuesday by blanking Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River, 3-0, in a boys junior varsity soccer match.
The Eagles (3-1) have won all of their matches during the streak by shutout, all by 3-0 counts.
FCHS netted the lone goal of the first half when Luke Jackson scored off an assist from Cooper Stanford in the fourth minute.
At 45:00, Will Henderson converted a free kick for the Eagles’ second goal and a 2-0 advantage.
Five minutes later, Henderson scored his second goal off a corner kick delivered by Luke Sumner.
Goalkeeper Evan Furrow registered his third consecutive shutout.
The Eagles start a four-match home stand today with a contest against Blue Ridge District rival Northside.
Match time is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles started their winning streak by shutting out the Vikings.
BFMS enhances winning streakBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys soccer team won its third match in a row Tuesday by blanking Read Mountain Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match at home.
“It wasn’t the prettiest soccer ever,” Eagles head coach Evan Saleeby said, “but it was a hard-fought win. As I told the boys after the game, we won not because we played super well or moved the ball like we wanted to, but because of our intensity and our effort.”
BFMS (3-1-1) has won three of its five matches this season and played one to a stalemate. Overtime is not contested in middle school soccer.
Read Mountain featured a high-pressure line that played high on the field; however, the Eagles found some openings.
“We were able to find space in behind them and use our pace to create opportunities,” Saleeby said.
The first opportunity came with two minutes left in the first half.
Mason Eades passed a through-ball between Read Mountain defenders, and Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez fielded the pass and popped it into the back of the net.
“That (pass) exposed their high back line, and Eduardo was able to use his speed and skill to create a good chance to and to finish it nicely,” Saleeby said.
Even with the goal and the lead, Slaeeby said a main issue was scoring.
“On any level of soccer, if you don’t capitalize on the chances you get, then you could very easily get punished. The longer it remained 1-0, the probability of that increased,” he said.
The Eagles took the 1-0 lead into the half and then came out and played an aggressive second half with the Eagles totaling more shots on goal.
The score stayed 1-0 until almost the end of play when Ethan Hahn put one across the goal line on a Luke Sellars’ assist with 4:20 remaining.
“That goal came from Luke getting into a great position, making a good cross, and Ethan taking a chance and getting into the penalty area to score off the cross,” Saleeby said.
Goalkeeper Donovan Lewis and the Eagles’ defensive line helped preserve the shutout Lewis is 3-1-1 as BFMS’s keeper this season.
“Again, the high points of the game were how hard we played and that we continued to create chances,” Saleeby said.
He also said the team will continue to work on its defensive shape and decision-making in preparation for the next contest.
“Knowing when to try and retain possession and when to perhaps press the issue and play more direct is not easy for players at this age to master, so we will continue to work on it,” Saleeby said.
Eagles girls fall
to Golden EaglesStaunton River scored a goal in each half Tuesday and defeated Franklin County 2-1 in a Blue Ridge District girls soccer contest at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Golden Eagles broke a scoreless stalemate and gained a lead they would not lose with 5:04 remaining in the opening half.
Erica Blake Sellars netted the Eagles’ lone goal in the second half.
FCHS plays at Northside today.
Staunton River blanks girls jayvees
Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River shut out Franklin County, 2-0, in a girls junior varsity soccer match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
FCHS plays at Northside today.