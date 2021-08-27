Eagles visit Hidden Valley for season opener

The postponement of Franklin County’s first two scheduled volleyball matches, non-district encounters against Patrick Henry and Magna Vista, has pushed the Eagles’ fall 2021 season opener back to Monday night where a heavyweight opponent awaits them on their home floor.
The foe: Class 3 Hidden Valley.
The Eagles and the Titans play a varsity-junior varsity doubleheader in Roanoke starting at 5:30 p.m.
FCHS, which is months removed from a 9-3 spring 2021 finish, last saw action in the Class 6 Region A finals—the Eagles were blanked 3-0 on their home floor by Floyd Kellam, the state runner-up.
The Eagles’ featured player is senior outside hitter Courtney Bryant, who has given a non-binding verbal commitment to North Carolina State University. She can sign with the Wolfpack in November.
Bryant is a two-time Class 6 All-State player, a former region Player of the Year and the reigning Blue Ridge District Player of the Year. She is in her fourth varsity season.
Bryant enters the season needing 66 kills to reach 1,000 kills for her career.
Besides her 934 career kills, Bryant has accumulated 555 career digs, 35 career blocks and served 90 career aces.
Emma Chaudet, who earned second-team All-Blue Ridge District laurels also returns for the Eagles.
Kaitlyn Dula begins her fourth year as the Eagles head coach. She has guided the Eagles to a pair of regional runner-up finishes, a Class 6 state tournament berth a 21-win campaign in her first year at the helm and last spring’s Blue Ridge District championship.
Hidden Valley opened its season Wednesday with a 3-0 non-district victory over William Byrd.
In the triumph, three Titans players combined for 37 kills and two others combined for 21 digs.
Following Monday’s contest, the Eagles will make up their match against Patrick Henry at home Wednesday. The doubleheader starts at 5:30 p.m. with a junior varsity match.
Besides Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry and Magna Vista, the Eagles face Halifax County and Albemarle in non-district play.
The Blue Ridge District, which is comprised of FCHS, Lord Botetourt, Northside, William Fleming, William Byrd and Staunton River, plays a double round-robin slate (home and away) totaling 10 regular-season matches.
BFMS improves to 2-0
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team swept Northside Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match Wednesday.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-3.
In the first set, Kailey McCown and Brooke Weaver each tallied nine points with McCown serving eight aces and Weaver serving four.
Brooke Hamlin dominated play in the second set; she served 16 aces for the Eagles and total 23 consecutive service points.
BFMS (2-0 in the district, 2-0 overall) returns to action Monday against league foe Cave Spring Middle School. Match time in Roanoke is 5 p.m.
The Eagles were scheduled to play a league match at Read Mountain Middle School Thursday.
CHA tops Southwest Virginia
Homeschool in three-set match
Christian Heritage Academy’s junior varsity volleyball team bested Southwest Virginia Homeschool Association 2-1 at home Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-19, 15-25, 15-11.
The Knights are not playing varsity volleyball this fall because there are no juniors or seniors in the program, according to Nancy Castillo, an athletics official with the school. But the Knights will face several varsity-level teams, she said.
Abbie Gardner led the Knights with three aces and seven kills and Emily Kate Fifer totaled three kills.
CHA is 2-0. Last week, the Knights opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Westover Christian Academy of Danville.
Set scores were 26-24, 9-25, 16-14.
Evie Novack led the Knights with three aces and two kills, while Johanna Gonzales served three aces and Fifer and Gardner each netted four kills.
CHA’s middle school team is 1-1 after a season-opening loss to Westover Christian (2-1, 12-25,26-24, 5-15) and a win over Southwest Virginia Homeschool (2-0, 25-10, 25-15).
In the loss to Westover Christian, Ruthie Williams netted two kills and served two aces, while Laila Randall served five aces.
In the win over the Homeschool squad, Randall served 11 aces, Anna Gardner served six aces and Adelyn Cassady collected two kills.