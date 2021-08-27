Eagles visit Hidden Valley for season opener

The postponement of Franklin County’s first two scheduled volleyball matches, non-district encounters against Patrick Henry and Magna Vista, has pushed the Eagles’ fall 2021 season opener back to Monday night where a heavyweight opponent awaits them on their home floor.

The foe: Class 3 Hidden Valley.

The Eagles and the Titans play a varsity-junior varsity doubleheader in Roanoke starting at 5:30 p.m.

FCHS, which is months removed from a 9-3 spring 2021 finish, last saw action in the Class 6 Region A finals—the Eagles were blanked 3-0 on their home floor by Floyd Kellam, the state runner-up.

The Eagles’ featured player is senior outside hitter Courtney Bryant, who has given a non-binding verbal commitment to North Carolina State University. She can sign with the Wolfpack in November.

Bryant is a two-time Class 6 All-State player, a former region Player of the Year and the reigning Blue Ridge District Player of the Year. She is in her fourth varsity season.

Bryant enters the season needing 66 kills to reach 1,000 kills for her career.

Besides her 934 career kills, Bryant has accumulated 555 career digs, 35 career blocks and served 90 career aces.