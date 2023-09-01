SALEM—Franklin County, a week removed from a 28-24 season-opening triumph over Bassett, returns to action today (Friday, Sept. 1) against Salem in a non-district varsity football match-up.

Kickoff at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field is 7 p.m.

Franklin County (1-0) has not won in this series since 2011.

Current Eagles sideline boss JR Edwards was a Spartans assistant coach at the time.

Edwards is three wins shy of setting a new program standard for career wins by a head coach.

Salem (0-1), coached by former Franklin County assistant coach Don Holter, suffered a 21-14 loss to Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) in its season opener last week.

This is the second of three straight road games for Franklin County before the Eagles play their home opener on Sept. 15 against Magna Vista.

Panthers travel

to Muskingum

for season openerSaturday, Ferrum visits Muskingum for its 2023 season-opening football game.

Kickoff in Ohio is 1 p.m.

Muskingum routed Ferrum, 31-3, last year at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers are a season removed from a 1-9 finish, a campaign in which their lone victory came at the expense of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.

Ferrum brings a three-game losing streak into the contest.