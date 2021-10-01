 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EAGLES VOLLEYBALL ACTION
0 comments

EAGLES VOLLEYBALL ACTION

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EAGLES VOLLEYBALL ACTION

Franklin County senior Courtney Bryant goes on the attack from the left side for the Eagles (4-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 6-4 overall) during their Blue Ridge District victory over William Byrd at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. Since that match, the Eagles have played three road contests, losing to league foe Lord Botetourt (3-1), defeating Magna Vista (3-1), which was unbeaten at the time and besting district rival Northside (3-0). Following a Blue Ridge District match in Roanoke Thursday against Staunton River, the Eagles travel to Charlottesville Saturday to face Albemarle. Franklin County’s next home match is Monday against Hidden Valley. FCHS’s junior varsity team is 4-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 6-4 overall after a 2-1 loss to Lord Botetourt and consecutive, 2-0 shut-out triumphs over Magna Vista and Northside. Franklin County travels to Charlottesville Saturday for a non-district contest against Albemarle.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County travels to Charlottesville Saturday for a non-district contest against Albemarle.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS FOOTBALL
Sports News

BFMS FOOTBALL

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team is undefeated through four games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics