Eagles win eighth match of season

Altice made the count 3-0 when she drove the ball through a Staunton River double team and placed a shot just under the crossbar from the left side from 23 yards.

Multiple touches by Altice and Hypes set up Altice’s goal.

“(Our team) showed a lot of fortitude and grit, and that’s something that you can’t coach. That desire and drive is what carried (us). The weather was terrible and we were soaked to the bone, but we dug in and embraced it,’’ Campbell said.

“Of course, there are things we want to work on, and we’ll begin taking a look at those (this week). I want us to possess the ball better and for a greater length of time, and I want us to be more patient and precise in our pass options,’’ Campbell said.

“Defensively, I’d like to see us shifting as a unit a bit more and contracting when the other team is attacking. We had elements of that (Friday), so I’m sure we can strengthen it,’’ Campbell said.

Lee was promoted to the junior varsity squad following the completion of Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s 2021 campaign.