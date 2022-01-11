Eagles win Kahila Big Red

Franklin County's wrestling team won the first Kahila Big Red Invitational Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles edged Galax by 3.5 points, 81.5-78, for the championship. Floyd County came in third with 63 points and William Fleming was fourth with 29.

Capturing individual weight class championships for the Eagles were Brady Hazelwood, Devin Dillon, Robbie Knott and Alex Baumberger.

Placing second for the Eagles were Lee Whitlow, Kadin Smith and Thomas Johnson.

Finishing third for the Eagles were Livia Conner, Brandon Duncan, Harmon English and Zach Sanchez.

The tournament honors former Eagles head coach Kris Kahila, who was in attendance.

Kahila, a winner of 329 matches during his head coaching career at FCHS, is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla. the Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame -he played on the Panthers' 1968 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship squad - and the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association's (RVWA) Hall of Fame.

Kahila guided the Eagles to 16 consecutive district championships: 14 in the Roanoke Valley District and two in the Western Valley District.

Also, the Eagles captured six Northwest Region titles and one Northwest Region dual team crown; posted consecutive runner-up finishes in the Group AAA state dual team tournament and five top-five showings in the Group AAA state tournament; and 12 Big Orange Classic championships

Jacob Henderson of William Fleming won his weight class championship and was voted the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Other place winners for the Colonels were Firoz Dilijo (second), Joshua Spivey (second) and Jabari Atkins (third).

Place winners for Galax were Carico Caden (third), Kolton Barnes (second), Cadyn Crouse (first), Jeremias Acosta (second), Austin Ashworth (first), Daniel Reyna (second), Riley Jo Vaught (first), David Espinoza (second) and Blender Rojas (first).

Place winners for Floyd County were Davis Goff (first), Emery Chaffin (third), Gabe Anderson (second), MacGowan Wahlberg (third), and Josh Fletcher (third).