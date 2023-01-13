Eagles win Knights of the Roundtable

ROANOKE—Fourteen Franklin County wrestlers placed in their weight classes Saturday in leading the Eagles to top team honors in the Knights of the Roundtable tournament, hosted by Cave Spring.

Capturing championships for the Eagles were Gary English, Devin Dillon and Robbie Knott.

Dillon was voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Placing second was Elan Catoe.

Taking third were Brady Hazelwood, Zach Sanchez, Kadin Smith and Kameron Via.

Finishing fourth were Tristen Sigmon, Kaden Altice and Andre Trotter.

Liv Conner and Austin Roberson were fifth and Kameron Miller was sixth.

TAKEDOWNS: Franklin County bested Pulaski County, 53-18, and lost to Hidden Valley on criteria—the score was tied at 42—in a pair of recent dual matches.

Claiming bout wins in the Pulaski County match were Gary English (forfeit) Tristan Sigmon (forfeit), Devin Dillon (forfeit), Kadin Smith (pin), Robbie Knott (technical fall), Austin Robeson (forfeit), Zach Sanchez (pin), Andre Trotter (pin) and Elan Catoe (pin).

Claiming bout wins in the Hidden Valley match were Gary English (forfeit), Tristan Sigmon (pin), Devin Dillon (pin), Kadin Smith (pin), Robbie Knott (forfeit), Andre Trotter (pin) and Elan Catoe (forfeit).

TAKEDOWNS II: Franklin County returns to the Virginia Duals, which is in its 44nd year, at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend.

The Eagles appeared in the tournament in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 during former head coach Emanuel Brown’s tenure at the helm of the program.

Franklin County has an 8-8 tournament record: 1-2 (2011), 3-2 (2012), 3-2 (2013) and 1-2 (2014).

The Eagles have competed in the National High School Division and the American High School Division in past appearances.

This year, Franklin County is in the American High School Division along with 15 other teams: Bethlehem Liberty (Pa.), Butler Area (Pa.), Frank Cox, Delaware Military Academy (Del.) Eastern View, Grassfield, Great Bridge, Grundy, Hempfield (Pa.), Floyd Kellam, Kempsville, Riverbend, Skyline, Thomas Edison a and Westfield.

In all, 12 teams hail from Virginia, three are from Pennsylvania and one is from Delaware.

The Virginia schools compete in five of the Virginia High School League’s six classes: Grundy (Class 1), Skyline (Class 3), Eastern View and Great Bridge (Class 4), Frank Cox, Kempsville and Riverbend (Class 5) and Franklin County, Grassfield, Floyd Kellam, Thomas Edison and Westfield (Class 6).