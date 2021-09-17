Eagles win league opener at home, 3-0

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team opened Blue Ridge District play Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of league foe Staunton River at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-13.
The Eagles (1-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 2-2 overall) squared their record with their second triumph on their home floor this season.
Abigail Hodges distributed 14 assists and served one ace to pace the Eagles.
Also, Courtney Bryant served three aces and netted 11 kills and Madelyn Hodges totaled five kills and a block.
FCHS returns to action Monday at Patrick Henry. The non-district contest begins at 7 p.m.
The Eagles' next Blue Ridge District match is Tuesday against William Byrd at Hawkins Gym. Match time is 7 p.m.
Jayvees sweep Staunton River
Franklin County's junior varsity volleyball team opened Blue Ridge District play Tuesday with a 2-0 sweep of Staunton River at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
FCHS is 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 2-2 overall.
FCHS returns to action Monday at Patrick Henry. The non-district contest begins at 5:30 p.m.