Franklin County’s golf team posted three scores in the 70s and three others in the low 80s Tuesday to win the 2023 season-opening Blue Ridge District match at Ole Monterey Golf Club by six strokes.

The Eagles carded a season-best 313 total, followed by Northside (219), William Byrd (326), four-time reigning league champion Lord Botetourt (327) and Staunton River (399).

Nick Messenger paced Franklin County with a 75, while Harmon English (78), Rylan Adkins (79) and Chase Bower (81) also turned in counting scores.

A pair of 82s by Jackson Spence and Sam Snead did not factor into the Eagles’ total.

Nick Crawford of Northside claimed medalist honors with a 1-over-par 72.

Franklin County is the host school for the season’s second match Tuesday at Copper Cove Golf Club in Hardy.