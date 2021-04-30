Eagles win softball opener with ease, 23-1

Franklin County opened its 2021 softball season Tuesday by routing Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming, 23-1, at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
The Eagles (1-0) used three, multiple-run innings to take care of the Colonels.
FCHS led 10-0 before William Fleming tallied its lone run in the top of the fourth.
In the last of the fourth, the Eagles secured the win by rallying for 13 runs.
The contest was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run rule.
FCHS benefited from 15 hits and six William Fleming errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
The Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to break a scoreless stalemate. They added two runs in the last of third to produce the 10-0 lead.
William Fleming was limited to two hits.
Baylee Greer paced the Eagles with four hits—she was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
Greer belted a triple in the first inning, singles in the second and fourth frames and a double in a second visit to the plate in the fourth.
During their 13-run onslaught, Alexis Campbell, Taylor Anderson, Greer, and Ashleigh Dillon drove in runs for the Eagles.
Anna Smith yielded one run on two hits inside the pitching circle for the Eagles. She worked all five innings, striking out nine.
Besides Greer, Dillon (4, two doubles), Courtney Bryant (2, one triple), Delaney Foley (2) registered multiple hits, while Smith (double), Campbell (double) and Laken Adkins each had one hit.
One of William Fleming’s hits was a triple.
Two players accounted for the Colonels’ hits.
FCHS boys top Colonels in
season openerROANOKE — Franklin County erupted for four, first-half goals Tuesday in a 4-2 varsity boys soccer triumph over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.
The Eagles (1-0) opened their 2021 season with the victory.
FCHS netted its goals in the first 38 minutes of the match.
At 6:00, Gavin Baker scored off a corner kick by Juilian Nichols, then two minutes later Oscar Garcia netted as goal following a throw-in by Ethan Oliver to make the count 2-0.
At 24:00, Garcia singed the back of the net with a free kick from 50 yards.
At 38:00, Nichols used an assist from Braedyn Johnson to manufacture the Eagles’ final goal.
William Fleming converted a penalty kick at 44:00 and got its final goal at 75:00.
PENALTY KICKS: William Fleming won the junior varsity, 2-0
Eagles improve to 4-0 with 9-0 winROANOKE — Franklin County’s girls tennis team improved its mark to 4-0 Wednesday with a 9-0 triumph over Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming.
Eight-game pro sets were played in singles and doubles.
Winning in singles were McKinleigh Williams (8-0), Jocelyn Routt (8-0), Payton Jones (by forfeit), Elizabeth Montgomery (8-0), Eve Plaster (8-0) and Madison Cox (8-0).
Winning in doubles were the teams of Routt and Jones (8-1), Williams and Montgomery (8-0) and Plaster and Cox (by forfeit).
“We have a very strong team with great talent,’’ FCHS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said.
FCHS returns to action today against William Byrd. Match time is 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts in Sontag.
Eagles boys down Colonels, 7-2SONTAG — Franklin County’s boys varsity tennis team remains unbeaten after a 7-2 triumph over Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming Wednesday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
The Eagles’ next match is Tuesday at Staunton River.
FCHS blanked the Golden Eagles, 7-0, at home in its season opener or April 21.
NET CORDS: FCHS is not playing an exclusive Blue Ridge District schedule this season as home-and-away, non-district matches against Halifax County have been scheduled for May 14 (home) and May 18 (away).
The Eagles and the Comets are former rivals in the Western Valley and Piedmont districts.
Track and field teams place secondMONETA — Franklin County’s boys and girls outdoor track and field teams opened their 2021 seasons with second-place finishes in a meet hosted by Staunton River Wednesday.
Winning individual events for FCHS’s boys team were Jamerise Holland (100-meter dash), Nathan Atchue (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run), and Bryson Chrisman (shot put, discus).
Placing second were Holland (200-meter dash), Azariah Smith (high jump), Parker Chapman (3,200-meter run), Alex Bowling (shot put) and Landon Church (discus).
Taking third were Kyle Roach (1,600-meter run) and Bowling (discus).
Kylie Cooper was a double winner for FCHS girls squad; she claimed top laurels in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Also winning individual events were Elodie Walton (100-meter hurdles), Addie Shorter (3,200-meter run) and L’Oreal Board (high jump).
Placing second were Shorter (1,600-meter run), Walton (long jump) and Julianne Bowman (3,200-meter run).
Finishing third were Board (100-meter dash), Angelina Spade (discus) and Harper Dillon (3,200-meter run).
FCHS’s next meet is Wednesday, May 12 at William Byrd at 5 p.m.
Lacrosse teams
lose matches to JFFOREST — Jefferson Forest conquered Franklin County in boys and girls varsity lacrosse matches played Monday.
The Cavaliers bested the Eagles, 19-2, in the boys match, and 15-3 in the girls match.
FCHS’s girls squad returns to action today against William Byrd. Match time is 5:30 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Eagles use
eight-run rally
to top North CrossROANOKE — Benjamin Franklin Middle School manufactured eight runs in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday to break a deadlock at 6 and defeat North Cross School’s middle school squad in a non-district baseball contest.
The Eagles’ 14-6 victory is their second this season over the Raiders.
The contest was stopped after four innings because of a time limit.
BFMS (3-1, 1-1 Roanoke Valley Middle School District) outhit North Cross, 6-4, and benefited from three Raiders’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
The Eagles led 4-0 after the top of the first before the Raiders erased that deficit with a six-run surge: five in the first and one in the second.
Trailing 6-4, BFMS responded with 10 unanswered runs: two in the third and eight in the fourth.
The count was even at 6 when Tyler Gibson belted a 1-2 pitch for a double to drive in two runs.
Gibson’s extra base hit proved to be the Eagles’ game-winning hit.
Gibson earned the win on the mound for BFMS by throwing two innings of no-hit, shut-out relief. He walked one and struck out two.
Also, the Eagles used Wesley Hill in relief for one frame.
Clayton T. Hodges started for the Eagles. He yielded three hits and five runs in one inning, while striking out one.
Ryan Thomas started for the Raiders, but was not involved, but was not the pitcher of record. He lasted three inning, allowing four hits and six runs, while striking out one.
Leyton Sturm was tagged with the loss. He permitted two hits and eight runs in one inning.
The highlight of BFMS’s eight-run fourth was Elan Catoe’s home run.
Seth Young paced the Eagles’ offense by going 2 of 3 at the plate.
Chase Shannon’s 2 of 3 showing propeled North Cross.
William Byrd defeats BFMS in baseballVINTON — Paced by a six-run first frame, William Byrd Middle School bested Benjamin Franklin Middle School 8-5 in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball game last Thursday.
The Eagles (1-1, 0-1 in district play) trailed 6-0 before tallying single runs in the top of the second and the top of the third.
Down by four runs, BFMS surrendered William Byrd’s seventh run in the bottom of the fourth, before manufacturing two runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap to 7-4.
The Terriers answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Eagles were able to match that tally in the top of the sixth.
The game was stopped at 5 1/2 frames because of the time limit.
William Byrd outhit BFMS, 7-4, and took advantage of four Eagles errors, while overcoming a trio of defensive blunders it committed.
The Terriers’ six-run first featured a RBI single by Jarrett Shepherd, a home run by Ethan Powell and a base hit by Hayden Eads.
Eads led William Byrd by going 3 of 4 at the plate.
Starter Brogan Dent was the winning pitcher for William Byrd. In three innings, he permitted three hits and two runs, while striking out three.
Kam McKee, Hunter Obenchain and Cainan Lutz all toed the rubber in relief for the Terriers.
Lutz, who was responsible for BFMS’s last two outs, was awarded a save for his effort.
Starter Ethan Roberts was tagged with the loss for the Eagles. He surrendered four hits and six runs, while striking out two in a one-inning showing.
Cayden Montgomery paced BFMS offense—he was 2 of 3 at the plate.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Monday, BFMS won its second game of the season, 12-2 over Glenvar Middle School at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.
The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.
BFMS broke a scoreless stalemate in its half of the fourth inning by manufacturing seven runs.
In the fifth, the Eagles tallied five more runs to push the spread to 12-0.