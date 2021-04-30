Eagles win softball opener with ease, 23-1

The Eagles’ 14-6 victory is their second this season over the Raiders.

The contest was stopped after four innings because of a time limit.

BFMS (3-1, 1-1 Roanoke Valley Middle School District) outhit North Cross, 6-4, and benefited from three Raiders’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

The Eagles led 4-0 after the top of the first before the Raiders erased that deficit with a six-run surge: five in the first and one in the second.

Trailing 6-4, BFMS responded with 10 unanswered runs: two in the third and eight in the fourth.

The count was even at 6 when Tyler Gibson belted a 1-2 pitch for a double to drive in two runs.

Gibson’s extra base hit proved to be the Eagles’ game-winning hit.

Gibson earned the win on the mound for BFMS by throwing two innings of no-hit, shut-out relief. He walked one and struck out two.

Also, the Eagles used Wesley Hill in relief for one frame.

Clayton T. Hodges started for the Eagles. He yielded three hits and five runs in one inning, while striking out one.