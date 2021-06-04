Eagles win third in a row, blank Vikings

Franklin County tallied two goals in the first half and one after intermission Wednesday for a 3-0 shut-out victory over Northside in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles’ victory is their third in a row and with it, they avenge an earlier-season, five-goal loss to the Vikings.
FCHS has won three matches by shutout this season, including two during its recent winning streak.
Brianna Moore netted two goals for the Eagles and Charlotte Winch scored one.
FCHS (4-5-0, 4-5-0 Blue Ridge District) concludes regular-season play today against league foe Lord Botetourt.
Match time at Dillon Stadium is 7 p.m.
Jayvees win 8-0Franklin County’s junior varsity soccer team scored six goals in the first half and two in the closing 30-minute stanza for a 8-0 triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Northside at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field Wednesday.
The Eagles are 2-0 under the direction of new head coach David Campbell, who assumed the helm just after mid-season and 4-2-1 overall.
Wednesday’s triumph is the Eagles’ second in a row and second this season over the Vikings.
FCHS outscored Northside 14-3 in the two matches.
Maggie Hypes netted five goals for the Eagles, while Muna Seagle, Brooklyn Lee and Brandi Altice each tallied one.
Three of FCHS’s goals were produced by an assist.
Seagle, Lee and Altice each distributed an assist.
FCHS plays league foe Lord Botetourt today at 5:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.
Tuesday, the Eagles travel to Blacksburg to face the Bruins in a non-district contest, their 2021 season finale.
Patriots blank Eagles in girls lacrossePatrick Henry shut out Franklin County, 17-0, in a girls varsity lacrosse match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles’ loss in their third in a row and second this season by shutout with both of those setbacks coming during the current skid.
The Eagles are 1-7.
Jayvees tie Patrick HenryFranklin County and Patrick Henry played to an 8-8 stalemate in a girls junior varsity lacrosse match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Three of the Eagles’ matches this season have ended in draws.
Kenzie Board and Ashlynn Haigler each netted two goals for FCHS (1-2-3), while Gracie Blankenship, Lexa Jetmar and Kadance Mills each tallied one goal.
Baseball, softball teams play today and MondayFranklin County’s varsity and junior varsity baseball teams return to the diamond today against Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
Game times are 4:30 p.m. (junior varsity) and 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
The Eagles’ varsity club seeks its 10th win of the season and its second over the Cavaliers.
In softball, FCHS entertains Lord Botetourt in a varsity-junior varsity doubleheader today at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
Game times are 4:30 p.m. (junior varsity) and 6:30 p.m. (varsity).
The baseball and softball varsity and junior varsity clubs complete regular-season play Monday with a visit to Moneta to take on league rival Staunton River in games that were rained out last Friday.
Both junior varsity games commence at 4:30 p.m., followed by varsity contests at 6:30 p.m.