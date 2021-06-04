Eagles win third in a row, blank Vikings

Franklin County tallied two goals in the first half and one after intermission Wednesday for a 3-0 shut-out victory over Northside in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles’ victory is their third in a row and with it, they avenge an earlier-season, five-goal loss to the Vikings.

FCHS has won three matches by shutout this season, including two during its recent winning streak.

Brianna Moore netted two goals for the Eagles and Charlotte Winch scored one.

FCHS (4-5-0, 4-5-0 Blue Ridge District) concludes regular-season play today against league foe Lord Botetourt.

Match time at Dillon Stadium is 7 p.m.

Jayvees win 8-0Franklin County’s junior varsity soccer team scored six goals in the first half and two in the closing 30-minute stanza for a 8-0 triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Northside at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field Wednesday.

The Eagles are 2-0 under the direction of new head coach David Campbell, who assumed the helm just after mid-season and 4-2-1 overall.