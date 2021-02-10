Eagles win two matches on their home mat

Franklin County’s varsity wrestling team earned a pair of dual-match victories last week at Roy M. Law Gymnasium, known by fans of the squad as “The Eagles Nest.’’

The Eagles, led by first-year head coach David Ferguson, bested Radford, 58-18, and edged Patrick County, 42-36.

FCHS’s (3-2), which has won three in a row to offset an 0-2 start to its season, downed Patrick County for the second time this season.

The Eagles needed a victory by pin from Owen Donald in the 285-pound bout to break a 36-36 stalemate in their triumph over the Cougars.

Other wrestlers winning bouts in the matches were Lee Whitlow, Shane Shepherd, Jake Winemiller, Alex Baumberger, Landon Church, Robbie Knott, Livia Conner, Morgan Lietz and Nate Stafford.

FCHS competes in the Class 6 Region A tournament Saturday at Cosby.