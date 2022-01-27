Eagles withstand late Bruins rally

Franklin County held leads of 10 points after the first quarter and 14 points after the third period, then the Eagles withstood a rally by Blacksburg in the final frame for a 53-48 non-district boys junior varsity basketball triumph Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Bruins (7-7), who suffered their second straight loss, outscored the Eagles, 22-13, in the final frame, and they were within two points, 50-48 in the closing minute before FCHS (15-1) made three free throws to secure the win.

FCHS led 18-8 after the first quarter and six points, 25-19, at intermission after Blacksburg took the second stanza, 11-7.

The Eagles won the third frame, 15-7, to make the count 40-26.

Blacksburg made 18 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 8 (87.5%) from the free-throw line.

Donald Saville and Paul Distler each tallied 12 points to pace the Bruins.

Also scoring were Luke Poff with nine points, Ethan Karpa with six, Jonathan Joyce with five and Xavier Bland and Chanler Montgomery each with two.

Saville and Distler each hit two 3-pointers and Poff hit one

FCHS converted 20 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 17 (52.9%) from the free-throw line.

Jeffrey Hairston led the Eagles with 14 points and Javeraih Holland netted 11.

Also scoring were Dayevon Shain with nine points, Zachory Swanson with six, J-Shawn Rigney with five, Kendal Mattox and Jack Gillispie each with three and Jaden Boyd -Taylor with two.

Shain swished two 3-pointers and Swanson and Gillispie each hit one.

FCHS plays at William Byrd Friday and travels to Bassett for a non-district contest Saturday.

Friday’s contest in Vinton tips off at 5:30 p.m.; Saturday’s game tips off at noon.