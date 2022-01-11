Earls is named new head coach at Averett

FERRUM – Assistant volleyball coach Olivia Earls has resigned her position at Ferrum College in order to accept the head coaching position at Averett University in Danville.

Earls arrived at Ferrum in July 2020, and quickly established herself both on the court and as a recruiter.

Ferrum improved from 0-8 in Earls' first season with the team to 7-19 this past year.

Earles leaves the program after two seasons alongside head coach Ruthanne Duffy on the Panthers bench.

Earls takes over at Averett's program in early February, succeeding Danny Miller, who spent 27 seasons as the Cougars' head coach.

Miller will remain at Averett as deputy director of athletics and compliance officer.

Averett becomes a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), July 1, 2022.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity that (Director of Athletics) John Sutyak and Ferrum College have given me over the past two years to work with the volleyball program and our wonderful student athletes," Earls said.

"I am extremely grateful to coach Duffy for allowing me this experience and for supporting me as I continued to grow throughout our two seasons together.

"While I am very excited to take over the Averett University volleyball program, Ferrum volleyball and this campus will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I look forward to continuing to watch this program and our players grow from across the net'' Earls said.

Prior to Ferrum, Earls spent two years with the women's volleyball program as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Charleston (W.Va.). She assisted the program with technical, non-technical and administrative duties, practice plans and game-day preparation.

Also, Earls was an integral part of Charleston's recruiting efforts, working with high school students, junior college and four-year transfers and their families.

Earls was a four-year varsity player from 2014-17 at Roanoke College, which competes in the ODAC, and served as team captain her senior year.

She served two years (2019-2020) as head coach for the 17 Regional and 18 American Vantage volleyball team, a year (2017) as head coach for 17 open at Roanoke United and a year (2016) as assistant coach for 16 club at Roanoke United.

After earning a bachelor of science health and physical education in December 2017, Earls wreceived her master of science in strategic leadership from Charleston two years later.