Early scoring rallies pace Eagles

DALEVILLE—Scoring surges in each of the first three innings of play Tuesday propelled Franklin County’s varsity softball team to a 6-1 triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt.
The Eagles (4-3, 3-3 Blue Ridge District) stopped a two-game losing streak with the win.
FCHS scored three runs in the top of the first frame, one in the top of the second stanza and two in its half of the third inning to produce a 6-0 lead.
Lord Botetourt manufactured its lone run in the bottom of the fourth to prevent the shutout.
The Eagles outhit the Cavaliers, 6-5, and benefited from two errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
Sage Campbell’s two-run single in the top of the first was the highlighted hit of the Eagles’ three-run rally.
Freshman right-hander Kaylee Manning earned the win inside the pitching circle by throwing a complete-game, five-hitter. She permitted one run and struck out 10.
Lord Botetourt pitcher Rhyann Jones was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing.
Jones allowed six runs, six hits and struck out seven.
Campbell, Laken Adkins, Anna Smith, Baylee Greer, Courtney Bryant and Hannah Woodford each collected one hit for the Eagles.
Maddie Carroll was 2 of 3 for Lord Botetourt.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming. Game time in Roanoke is 5 p.m.
Cavaliers shut out FCHS jayveesDALEVILLE—Lord Botetourt shut out Franklin County, 10-0, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity softball contest Tuesday.
The Cavaliers’ shut-out triumph is their third this season.
The Eagles (7-1, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) suffered their first loss of the season.
Lord Botetourt (5-1, 3-1 Blue Ridge District), which has played all six of its games at home to date, is one run shy of an undefeated record.
The Cavaliers have scored 10 or more runs in five of their six games this season.
The Eagles have scored 10 or more runs in five of their eight games this season.
FCHS returns to action Tuesday at William Byrd. Game time in Vinton is 5 p.m.
BFMS makes quick work of AltavistaBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team claimed its sixth win of the season Tuesday, a 16-1 non-district victory over Altavista Middle School at home.
The contest was stopped after 3 1/2 innings.
BFMS (6-0-3) outhit Altavista, 15-5, and benefited from the game’s lone error.
Five players accounted for Altavista’s five hits.
Aleah Davis tossed a complete-game five-hitter inside the pitching circle.
Davis walked one and the run she yielded was earned. She struck out five.
Davis faced 18 batters. She threw 65 pitches, 39 for strikes.
Offensively, Davis smacked two doubles.
Also, Kamari Holland belted a home run, Maria Guttierez hit a triple and Aleigha Police, Madison Ingram and Kaley Wells each hit a double.
Davis finished the game with three hits and three RBIs.
Also with multiple hits were Wells, Ingram, Police and Ciara Wright, who stole a base.
Wells drove in three runs and stole a base.
Each team stranded five base runners.