Early scoring rallies pace Eagles

DALEVILLE—Scoring surges in each of the first three innings of play Tuesday propelled Franklin County’s varsity softball team to a 6-1 triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles (4-3, 3-3 Blue Ridge District) stopped a two-game losing streak with the win.

FCHS scored three runs in the top of the first frame, one in the top of the second stanza and two in its half of the third inning to produce a 6-0 lead.

Lord Botetourt manufactured its lone run in the bottom of the fourth to prevent the shutout.

The Eagles outhit the Cavaliers, 6-5, and benefited from two errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

Sage Campbell’s two-run single in the top of the first was the highlighted hit of the Eagles’ three-run rally.

Freshman right-hander Kaylee Manning earned the win inside the pitching circle by throwing a complete-game, five-hitter. She permitted one run and struck out 10.

Lord Botetourt pitcher Rhyann Jones was charged with the loss despite a complete-game showing.

Jones allowed six runs, six hits and struck out seven.