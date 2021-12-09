Earnhardt Jr. is set to race during track's 75th anniversary season

MARTINSVILLE - Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to racing in the No. 88 at Martinsville Speedway in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race that will be contested under the lights April 8, 2022.
The NSACAR Hall of Famer and two-time Xfinity Series champion continues JR Motorsports’ long-time partnership with Unilever as part of the race.
“For our 75th anniversary, we are proud to welcome back NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhart Jr. to join our celebration season on the track at Martinsville Speedway,’’ said Clay Campbell, speedway president.
“Dale Jr. is one of the most popular and intense racers in the history of Martinsville, so we look forward to seeing him return to competition next season.’’
“I love short tracks. When it comes down to it, short-track racing is what I love to do,’’ said Earnhardt Jr., who announced his intentions on his podcast.
“Races at Martinsville are always a blast, so I’m really excited about this opportunity. Unilever has been a great partner, and I’m thankful to them for allowing me to go race at Martinsville.
“I’m going to get in there in the thick of it and have some fun,’’ Earnhardt Jr. said.
Earnhardt Jr. has raced at least on Xfinity Series race with Unilever every year since 2009.
Earlier this year, he drove a special Unified for America paint scheme honoring the victims of September 11, 2001 (9/11) at Richmond Raceway on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Earnhardt Jr. captured a Martinsville grandfather clock trophy by winning the Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Oct. 26, 2014.
Earnhardt Jr. has 13 top five and 18 top 10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway.
Since retiring from full-time competition following the 2017 Cup Series, Earnahrdt Jr. has raced four times in the Xfinity Series: twice at Richmond (2018, 2021), once at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (2019) and once at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway (2020).
In the spring 2022 race weekend, Martinsville is hosting three night races: the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Thursday, April 7, the Xfinity Series and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 9.
Tickets can be purchased online at martinsvillespeedway.com or by phone at 877-RACE-TIX.
