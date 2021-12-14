Earnhardt Jr. returns to the track in Martinsville Xfinity race

MARTINSVILLE - Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to racing in the No. 88 at Martinville Speedway in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race that will be contested under the lights April 8, 2022.

The NSACAR Hall of Famer and two-time Xfinity Series champion continues JR Motorsports’ long-time partnership with Unilever as part of the race.

“For our 75th anniversary, we are proud to welcome back NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhart Jr. to join our celebration season on the track at Martinsville Speedway,’’ said Clay Campbell, speedway president.

“Dale Jr. is one of the most popular and intense racers in the history of Martinsville, so we look forward to seeing him return to competition next season.’’

“I love short tracks. When it comes down to it, short-track racing is what I love to do,’’ said Earnhardt Jr., who announced his intentions on his podcast.

“Races at Martinsville are always a blast, so I’m really excited about this opportunity. Unilever has been a great partner, and I’m thankful to them for allowing me to go race at Martinsville.

“I’m going to get in there in the thick of it and have some fun,’’ Earnhardt Jr. said.