Eastern Mennonite blanks Ferrum, 3-0

In 2/3 of an inning, she surrendered no hits and five walks, was charged with five runs, all earned, and struck out one.

Hall, a senior, has made four appearances this season, all in relief.

Tigers tame Panthers in men’s lacrosseHAMPDEN-SYDNEY—No. 17 Hampden-Sydney College netted the match’s first nine goals Saturday and built an 11-1 advantage at intermission in an 18-6 conquering of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.

The Tigers (7-1, 4-0 ODAC) netted six goals in the first quarter, five in the second stanza, four in the third period and three in the final frame in their 12-goal triumph.

Andrew Shanley and Marshall Flaggeach netted a goal for the Tigers at the end of the first half to produce their 10-goal edge at halftime.

The Panthers (3-7, 1-4 ODAC) scored once in the second stanza, twice in the third period and four times in the final frame.

Michael Paolicelli tallied Ferrum’s first goal at 7:33 of the second stanza courtesy of a Malsachi Maxwell assist.

Mackoy Bodmer found the back of the net twice for the Panthers in the third period. His first tally was aided by a Maxwell assist.