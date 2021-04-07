Eastern Mennonite blanks Ferrum, 3-0

FERRUM—Eastern Mennonite University tallied one goal in each of the first three quarters Friday for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Three players each scored one goal for the Royals (2-3, 2-3 ODAC).
Brandy Troutman tallied what proved to be the match-winning goal three minutes into the contest courtesy of a Morgan Tricario assist.
In the second stanza, Skylar Hedgepeth scored an unassisted goal at 22:03 to make the count 2-0.
The Royals finished the scoring at the 41:28 mark when Juniala Ghally found the back of the net off a pass from Lauren Hartzler.
Eastern Mennonite outshot Ferrum (0-8, 0-8 ODAC), 15-1, and held edges in shots on goal, 7-0, and penalty corners, 6-1.
Lauren Hartzler took four shots for the Royals, while Tatianna Roberts attempted the Panthers’ shot.
Ferrum has lost 19 straight matches dating to the 2019 season.
“The team continues to grow and make improvements with each game. I was impressed with the way we took the focus areas of the week and put them into play,’’ Ferrum head coach Carrie Austin said.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity for another positive week with this awesome group.’’
Eastern Mennonite goalkeeper Ann Ghally played 55 minutes in net and made no saves.
Ferrum netminder Mia Holmes saw 60 minutes of action and registered four saves.
The Panthers committed 16 fouls to 10 for the Royals.
Ferrum’s next match is Friday against Randolph-Macon College.
The ODAC contest begins at 7 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Panthers compete in track meet at Eastern MennoniteHARRISONBURG—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams competed in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) meet Friday against Randolph College, Hollins University (women only), Emory & Henry College and host Eastern Mennonite University.
Genesis Pineiro led the Panthers’ women’s squad with a second-place finish in the 1,500-meter run.
Also, Elina Baltins came in third in the 400-meter dash and Abigail McGovern and Escarlen Vasquez placed fifth and sixth in the 800-meter run.
For Ferrum’s men’s team, Dazon Harrison finished second in the 100-meter dash, while DaMauri McPhearson came in fifth, Jerrickn Ayers was seventh, Cameron Langhorne was eighth, Darrian Johnson was ninth and Anthony Gray was 11th.
In the 400-meter dash, Quvadus Spratley took fourth.
In the 800-meter run, Kevin Tate placed fourth, followed by Roy Garcia in ninth, Clay Smith in 10th and Jake Dilaurio in 12th.
In the 200-meter dash, Dom Philpot finished third, followed Seth Shaffer in fourth, Alberto Pineiro in sixth and DeShawn Etheridge in ninth.
In the 5,000-meter run, Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) finished fifth.
Ferrum’s next meet is Saturday, April 17 at the University of Lynchburg.
Marlins sweep Panthers in softballVIRGINIA BEACH—No. 2 ranked and past two-time NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan University swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader from Ferrum College Saturday, 12-0 and 16-8 at TowneBank Park.
The Marlins (19-3-1, 5-1 ODAC) run-ruled (eight runs or more) the Panthers (8-12, 0-4 ODAC) in both games, winning the first in five innings and the second in six frames.
In the first game, Virginia Wesleyan scored 11 runs in its first two at bats—seven in the bottom of the first frame and four in the last of the second.
Virginia Wesleyan finished the shutout by tallying a run in its half of the fourth.
The Marlins outhit the Panthers, 14-2, and overcame two errors in the win, while the Panthers committed one defensive blunder.
Brooke Anderson belted a grand-slam home run in the bottom of the second and smacked a double, while Karlee Frentz hit a solo home run in the last of the fourth.
Ferrum was limited to two singles.
Julia Piotrowski (1-0) tossed two innings of relief to earn the win. She allowed one hit, no runs and one walk, while striking out two.
Ferrum starter Erin Nelson (2-5) permitted seven hits, a walk and six earned runs in one inning of work.
In the second game, the Marlins outhit the Panthers, 20-7, and benefited from three Ferrum errors, while committing two defensive mistakes.
Virginia Wesleyan led 10-0 through three innings after manufacturing four runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second and five in the third.
Ferrum cut the deficit to four runs, courtesy of a six-run fourth, before Virginia Wesleyan rallied for two runs in its half of the inning to double the spread, 12-6.
The Panthers tallied their last two runs in the fifth.
The Marlins finished the scoring with a four-run sixth.
In Ferrum’s fourth, Skyler Swaney scored on a wild pitch, then Carly Nelson drew a bases-loaded walk to force Tori Scott home.
Later, Keri Hamlett drove in Kloe Bacon with an RBI single up the middle and Arielle Eure’s two-run base hit to right field brought Carly and Erin Nelson home.
Hamlett finished the rally when she dashed home from third base on a throwing error.
In the top of the fifth, Bacon smacked a triple—the Panthers’ lone extra base hit—to drive in Scott.
Bacon would score Ferrum’s final run from third on a ground out by Makayla Fincanon.
Hamlett was 2 of 4 with a run and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Ashton Lambeth (1-4), a right-hander, was tagged with the loss for Ferrum.
Virginia Wesleyan’s Jessica Goldyn hit for the cycle—single, double, triple, home run—and was 4 of 5 at the plate. She belted her home run, a solo shot over the right-field fence in the first inning.
Also with extra base hits were Madison Glaubke (double), Julia Sinnett (double, triple), Danielle Stewart (two doubles) and Abigail Craige (double)
Virginia Wesleyan starter Emily Seale (9-1) permitted no hits, no walks and no runs, while striking out two in five innings pitched.
Former Franklin County righthander Carla Hall, a starting pitcher on the Marlins’ second national championship squad as a freshman in 2018, worked in relief.
In 2/3 of an inning, she surrendered no hits and five walks, was charged with five runs, all earned, and struck out one.
Hall, a senior, has made four appearances this season, all in relief.
Tigers tame Panthers in men’s lacrosseHAMPDEN-SYDNEY—No. 17 Hampden-Sydney College netted the match’s first nine goals Saturday and built an 11-1 advantage at intermission in an 18-6 conquering of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.
The Tigers (7-1, 4-0 ODAC) netted six goals in the first quarter, five in the second stanza, four in the third period and three in the final frame in their 12-goal triumph.
Andrew Shanley and Marshall Flaggeach netted a goal for the Tigers at the end of the first half to produce their 10-goal edge at halftime.
The Panthers (3-7, 1-4 ODAC) scored once in the second stanza, twice in the third period and four times in the final frame.
Michael Paolicelli tallied Ferrum’s first goal at 7:33 of the second stanza courtesy of a Malsachi Maxwell assist.
Mackoy Bodmer found the back of the net twice for the Panthers in the third period. His first tally was aided by a Maxwell assist.
Derek Farwell netted all three of the Panthers’ fourth-quarter goals.
Farwell’s first goal came off a man-up situation at 14:09. He also scored at 10:14 and with 12 seconds showing.
Nick Scheer finished the scoring for Hampden-Sydney with three seconds left.
The Tigers outshot the Panthers, 63-34, and claimed possession of 48 ground balls to 28 for the Panthers.
Hampden-Sydney was 18 of 18 in clears as opposed to Ferrum’s 24 of 35 clip.
The Tigers won 21 of the match’s 26 face offs.
Ferrum committed 26 turnovers to Hampden-Sydney’s 17.
The Panthers were 1 of 5 in man-up scoring, the Tigers scored all of their goals against a full Panthers defense.
Flagg and Shanley each netted three goals to pace Hampden-Sydney, while Farwell netted three goals and Bodmer tallied two for Ferrum.
Maxwell distributed two assists for the Panthers.
Three players, each with two, accounted for six Hampden-Sydney assists.
Jake Brummett claimed possession of 11 ground balls.
Hampden-Sydney employed four goalkeepers. Starter Will Peery (7-1) collected four saves in 30 minutes of work to earn the win. One other netminder recorded four saves too.
Ferrum goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (3-7) had 18 saves and claimed possession of 11 ground balls in 60 minutes of play.
Ferrum returns to action today on the road against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg. Match time at Shellenberger Field is 7 p.m.
Roanoke tops Ferrum men, 8-1SALEM—Roanoke College claimed five singles victories and swept doubles play Saturday for an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis victory over Ferrum College at the Elizabeth Campus Tennis Complex.
The Maroons (5-1, 4-1 ODAC) are led by first year head coach Chris Wilkes, a former Franklin County prep player and a former high school head tennis coach at two schools: Salem (girls) and Staunton River (boys).
The lone bright spot for Ferrum (0-5, 0-5 ODAC) was Jose Villacis’s win at No. 1 singles. He defeated Jack Fishwick 6-4 in the first set, then the match was stopped when Fishwick opted to retire.
The Maroons won the remaining five singles matches in straight sets, two by 6-1, 6-0 scores, two by 6-0, 6-0 scores and one by a 6-0, 6-1 count.
Winning those matches were Grayson White, Dalton Capobianco, Zack Kriebel, Thomas Hodges and Hunter Adams.
Roanoke swept doubles play winning three, eight-game pro sets by scores of 8-4, 8-0 and 8-1 to open the match.
The Maroons’ victorious duos were Fishwick and White, Capobianco and Kriebel and Hodges and Michael Morrell.
Maroons blank Ferrum womenSALEM—Roanoke College swept singles annd doubles play Saturday in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Elizabeth Campus Tennis Complex.
The Maroons (4-4, 4-3 ODAC), who squared their overall record with the win, areare led by first year head coach Chris Wilkes, a former Franklin County prep player and a former high school head tennis coach at two schools: Salem (girls) and Staunton River (boys).
Ferrum (0-6, 0-6 ODAC) managed to win one game in singles and two games in doubles.
Katerina Pendergrass won in singles at postion. No. 6 for the Panthers and the teams of Madison Wright and Morgan Hundley and Tennessee Phillips and Sarah Estes won in doubles.
The Maroons claimed 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 1 through 5 singles and a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Winning those matches were Jessica Kennedy, Lucy Collins, Halle Fernstrum, Margriet Bostoen, Olivia Maccluen and Sophie Bartholomaus.
Roanoke capture eight-game pro set wins in doubles by scores of 8-1, 8-1 and 8-0.
Winning those matches were the pairings of Kennedy and Collins, Fernstrum and Maccluen and Bostoen and Bartholomaus.
Randolph-Macon downs Ferrum men ASHLAND—Randolph-Macon College swept singles play and claimed wins in 2 of 3 doubles matches Sunday for an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s tennis victory over Ferrum College at Banks Tennis Courts.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 2-2 ODAC) squared their conference record with the triumph.
Randolph-Macon won all six singles matches in straight sets.
The Yellow Jackets limited the Panthers to wins in seven singles games: three at position No. 1 by Jose Villacis and four at position No. 2 by Patrick Marsh.
Randolph-Macon won nine sets by 6-0 scores; it swept matches at position Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 by 6-0, 6-0 counts.
Villacis and Marsh achieved the Panthers’ lone victory at No. 1 doubles, winning an eight-game pro set, 8-3.
Randolph-Macon won at position Nos. 2 and 3, 8-2 and 8-0.
Ferrum returns to action Friday in Winchester against ODAC foe Shenandoah University. Match time is 3 p.m.
Yellow Jackets shut out Ferrum womenASHLAND—Randolph-Macon College’s women’s tennis team captured its first win of the 2021 season Sunday, 9-0 over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Ferrum College at Banks Tennis Courts.
The Yellow Jackets (1-3, 1-3 ODAC) won all six singles matches in straight sets; they limited the Panthers (0-7, 0-6 ODAC) to wins in nine games: three at position No. 1, one at position No. 4 and five at position No. 6.
Randolph-Macon won seven sets by 6-0 scores: two each at position Nos. 2, 3 and 5 and one at position No. 4.
In doubles, the Yellow Jackets swept three eight-game pro sets by 8-0 counts.
Ferrum returns to action Friday in Winchester against ODAC foe Shenandoah University. Match time is 3 p.m.